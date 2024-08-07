🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged with fleeing the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy in the parking lot of Kirby Park late Monday night was arraigned on drunken driving charges stemming from a crash in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville police say Shahiyd Deen, 28, of North Main Street, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he crashed into a parked vehicle in the Eagle Ridge apartment complex on Beverly Drive on July 29, according to court records.

Deen initially denied he was the driver telling police his sister was behind the wheel of his 2018 Hyundai Elantra, court records say.

Police in court records say Deen had a blood alcohol level of .24 percent after the crash.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent.

Deen was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke on two counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of careless driving. Deen remained jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail on the drunken driving offense.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Deen with fleeing the parking lot of Kirby Park after striking a 13-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle with a friend at about 11 p.m. Monday, court records say.

The boy suffered a head injury and was transported to a hospital.

After striking the boy, court records say, Deen claimed his 2018 Hyundai was stolen from Wilkes-Barre.

Police located the Hyundai in the rear of 362 Market St., Kingston.

Court records say the injured boy’s friend reported hearing a vehicle doing “burn outs” in the parking lot prior to his friend being struck.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Deen, who refused to submit to a blood test after the boy was struck, court records say.

Deen was charged with accidents involving injury and was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.