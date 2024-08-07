🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — An arrest warrant has been issued for one of two men suspected in a robbery inside a residential house in the Korn Krest neighborhood last month.

Dione Lee, 29, of Bellefonte, Centre County, is wanted on two counts each of robbery, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats and one count each of theft and receiving stolen property, according to Hanover Township police.

District Judge Kyle Halesey issued the warrant Wednesday.

Police reported two men entered a home on Grove Street on July 25. A firearm was used in the robbery as the two men sped away in a grey Hyundai Sante Fe, police reported.

Police said Lee was identified as one of the suspects.

Lee is described by police as a black male, 6 feet tall, approximately 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation remains ongoing, police reported.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lee is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1268 or 911.