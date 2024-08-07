🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University will launch a new health promotion major beginning in the fall 2024 semester, according to Jen Malinowski, associate dean of academic affairs for the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.

Malinowski said the program, aimed at students who want to pursue a career in health and wellness, combines coursework from the education, nursing and pharmacy departments.

Malinowski said students will take courses in subject areas including integrative and holistic medicine, nutrition and public health. Through established partnerships with local organizations, students will have the opportunity to gain real-world experience with health care sites or community outreach programs.

“For students with an interest in improving personal and community health and well-being, Wilkes offers an interdisciplinary approach to active learning, combined with immersive practical experiences beginning early in the program,” Malinowski said. “Hands-on experiences with guidance from faculty with terminal degrees optimize the learning potential for the student to work in teams with various organizations and individually during a capstone experience.”

Malinowski said health promotion coursework will help majors gain the knowledge and skills needed to sit for the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing (NCHEC) Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES) exam.

According to information provided by Wilkes University, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 7% increase in available jobs in health promotion/education over the next 10 years. Following graduation, majors will have a variety of career options in the public and private sectors including community outreach coordinator, community health educator, corporate trainer, health information specialist and wellness coordinator.

Malinowski said the health promotions major offers an example of the unique opportunities for inter-departmental collaboration available at a small university like Wilkes.

“Health promotions brings together faculty expertise from education, nursing and pharmacy to provide our students with knowledge and career potential in the growing health and wellness space,” said David M. Ward, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “The major offers students a solid academic foundation that will allow them to define their future success.”

