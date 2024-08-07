🔊 Listen to this

A dentist who completed his residency with The Wright Center for Community Health will see patients at the newly expanded dental wing at the nonprofit’s community health center in Wilkes-Barre.

Dr. Michael Regan began seeing patients on Tuesday at 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave. The expanded dental clinic — the largest in The Wright Center’s regional network — is part of recently completed renovations that added 7,700 square feet of space to The Wright Center for Community Health in Wilkes-Barre.

The new dental wing features cutting-edge technology, including an Orthopantomograph 3D LX that provides 3-D dental imaging. The machine can take a single panoramic X-ray of the teeth, mandible, and maxilla, giving clinicians more detail as they diagnose and treat patients.

Dr. Regan completed his postdoctoral Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency at The Wright Center’s community health center in Scranton through an affiliation with New York University Langone Health’s Dental Medicine Postdoctoral Residency Program. The well-known program is the world’s largest postdoctoral dental residency program of its kind, training about 400 dental residents annually at partner sites in nearly 30 states.

After working closely with The Wright Center’s dental staff and seeing firsthand the growing need for dentists in Northeast Pennsylvania, Dr. Regan knew he wanted to stay here and help fulfill The Wright Center’s mission to improve the health and welfare of our communities through inclusive and responsive health services and the sustainable renewal of an inspired, competent workforce that is privileged to serve.

Dental hygienists Jenna Topa and Samantha Solack will support Dr. Regan.

The Wright Center accepts all dental insurance. To ensure high-quality oral care is available to everyone, The Wright Center for Community Health offers a sliding-fee discount program to individuals who qualify based on Federal Poverty Guidelines that take into account family size and income. No patient is turned away due to an inability to pay.

The community health center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To make an appointment, call 570-491-0126 or visit TheWrightCenter.org.