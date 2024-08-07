🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The United Way of Wyoming Valley on Wednesday announced that former Major League Baseball player, Jim “The Rookie” Morris, will be the keynote speaker for the organization’s 2024 Annual Campaign Kickoff event.

The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township.

Morris, 60, has one of the most unique stories in all of professional baseball. After college, injuries prevented him from pursuing his dream of becoming a major leaguer and doctors told him he would never play again.

Morris became a high school science teacher and a baseball coach in west Texas. At the age of 35, when most players are retiring, he honored a commitment he made to his high school team and “tried out” in front of major league scouts.

He was so impressive, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays signed him and became the oldest “rookie” in baseball.

Jim’s incredible story was so inspiring, in 2002 Disney told the story in the blockbuster movie “The Rookie,” starring Dennis Quaid. The heartwarming movie won an ESPY for Best Sports Movie of the Year in 2002 and won a CAMIE award for Character and Morality in Entertainment.

Today, Morris is a much sought-after motivational speaker and author. He is involved in a number of charitable efforts, including his own Foundation, and his works benefits under-served communities and at-risk children.

“If you are a sports fan of any sort, you’ll love Jim’s improbable story, but it is so much more than just about baseball,” said Bill Jones, President and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. “Jim’s story is about life and family issues; pain and hardships; faith and dreams; and failures and successes. People are going to love hearing him.”

The United Way of Wyoming Valley has been focused on the complex issues of childhood poverty since 2014. The theme of this year’s campaign is “WHAT IF?” and captures the aspirational vision of what is possible when we invest in helping children.

The campaign will help support 26 programs provided by 18 agencies as well as a number of other initiatives to assist children, families, and others in need throughout the Wyoming Valley.

Tickets for the event are $100. The evening will feature a fun “ballpark” theme complete with gourmet hot dogs, fries, pierogies, beverages, “peanuts and Cracker Jacks,” of course, and so much more.

Corporate/family tables of 10 are available. Reservations are due by Sept. 11.

For more information, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Yvette Magistro at [email protected] or visit www.unitedwaywb.org.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.