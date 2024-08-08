🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Cindy M. Argones, 40, on allegations she stabbed a man in the hand during an argument inside a South Franklin Street residence Wednesday night.

Police responded to the residence in the 400 block of South Franklin Street when Argones called 911 just after 9 p.m, according to court records.

Argones reported Rhett Baker was intentionally pumping his injured hand to cover the floor of the apartment with blood, court records say.

Police in court records say Argones admitted that she had been drinking alcohol with Baker when an argument erupted. She claimed Baker punched her three times in the face when she picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the hand, court records say.

Police reported Baker did not have any signs of facial injuries.

Baker refused to say what happened but told police Argones had a knife in her hand and “(expletive) him up,” court records say.

Baker was transported to a local hospital.

Argones was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $7,500 bail.