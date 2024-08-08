🔊 Listen to this

CARBONDALE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright om Wednesday said the F-35 Lightning II is not just another stealth fighter — he said it’s the most advanced, the most lethal, the most survivable, and the most cost-effective fighter in the world.

Cartwright, D-Moosic, joined Lockheed Martin, local F-35 supplier Gentex Corporation, area elected officials and community leaders for an update on the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet — a key economic driver in the Keystone State.

Cartwright said the F-35 generates more than $123 million in annual revenue in Pennsylvania and provides more than 1,600 total jobs throughout the state every year.

“It’s the gold standard among fighter jets and I’m excited that I had the opportunity to get a close-up look at the technology Lockheed Martin provides for our military aviators,” said Cartwright, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “I’m also beyond proud of the folks at Gentex, who are leading the world in cutting-edge technology for the F-35 helmet, and I’m grateful for good-paying jobs this program is bringing to our district.”

Using the cockpit demonstrator for a virtual flight, Cartwright said he experienced first-hand the unmatched agility, unparalleled stealth capabilities and advanced integrated communications systems. He said the fully interactive cockpit demonstrator provides an unprecedented look at the F-35’s exceptional maneuverability and ability to avoid incoming threats while collecting and providing critical intelligence to support ongoing peacekeeping missions.

“We are always pleased to have Rep. Cartwright visit Gentex as he works hard to support us and stay informed on the F-35 and the role of manufacturing in sustaining our local economy,” said Robert McCay, vice president of Aircrew Systems for Gentex Corporation. “Our participation in the F-35 program continues more than 75 years of partnership with the U.S. government, helping them bring the most advanced solutions to American and allied forces to ensure peace and freedom around the world.”

Gentex Corporation is one of 63 Pennsylvania companies producing components for the F-35, as well as part of the global supply chain that includes more than 1,600 American companies producing various components and tools for the aircraft and delivering substantial economic impact to the United States economy at a pivotal time.

Cartwright said more than 1,000 F-35s have been delivered, and today the fighter is supporting the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marines along with the militaries of 18 allied nations including the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

Gentex Corporation and other supplier partners continue improving manufacturing processes to deliver parts efficiently and on-time to support Lockheed Martin’s delivery schedule.

