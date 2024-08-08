🔊 Listen to this

The United Way of Greater Hazleton is teaming up with the Hazleton City Police Department and the Hazleton Area School District to offer back to school haircuts for students in need.

“Our idea for providing school haircuts was so successful in our first year, 2023, that we are eager to be able to repeat this project now in 2024. Of course, we want to be able to help even more kids look and feel fantastic than we did last year.” declared Gary Perna, United Way president and CEO. “We can’t say thank you enough to this year’s heroes, stylists from Halogen in Hazle Township and barbers from The Repair Shop Gentlemen & Company Barbers who will be featuring seven barbers and stylists from the area who are looking forward to ‘working their magic.’”

The program is open to all school students in need, pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade, who reside in the Greater Hazleton Area. It is scheduled to take place at the Hazleton Area Career Center, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Students must sign up before the event by calling 570-455-9515 and registering. Registration will close on Wednesday, August 21.