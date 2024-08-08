Shahiyo Deen, charged in leaving the scene after striking a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle, is serving a probation sentence for a hit and run in September 2023.

WILKES-BARRE — A 13-year-old Kingston boy remained in critical condition Thursday at a hospital in Danville after being struck by a man who Wilkes-Barre police allege fled the scene in the parking lot of Kirby Park earlier this week.

Reporter’s note: Pictures attached to the GoFundMe page may be disturbing to some people.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Elijah Haney as he lies in a coma at Geisinger Medical Center with severe life threatening injuries including a fractured skull, multiple broken bones and internal injuries.

Haney was riding a bicycle with another friend when he was struck allegedly by Shahiyd Deen, 28, who was reportedly doing “burnouts” in the parking lot of Kirby Park late Monday night.

Police have charged Deen, of North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, with accidents involving personal injury. Additional charges including aggravated assault by vehicle and possibly drunken driving, are pending the investigation.

After allegedly striking Haney, Deen reported his vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, stolen.

Police located Deen’s vehicle behind 362 Market St., Kingston, with damage to its windshield, a flat tire and a dent in the hood, court records say.

Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Deen, who refused to submit to a blood test at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

Haney’s friend told police, court records say, they heard a car doing “burn outs” in the parking lot prior to Haney being struck.

Edwardsville incident

A week before the incident at Kirby Park, Edwardsville police allege Deen was traveling at a high rate of speed in the Hyundai and struck a parked vehicle in the Eagle Ridge apartment complex on July 29.

Deen told police in Edwardsville his sister was driving the Hyundai, which she denied, court records say.

Police in Edwardsville charged Deen with two counts of driving under the influence and a summary count of careless driving. Police allege Deen had a blood alcohol level of .24% after the crash in Edwardsville.

As Deen is accused of drunken driving in Edwardsville and leaving the scene after striking the teen bicyclist, he is serving a six-month probationary sentence imposed April 8 by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on charges of disorderly conduct and accidents to unattended vehicle.

Court records say Deen was charged by Wilkes-Barre police with striking a parked vehicle as he traveled at a high rate of speed in the area of North Main and Butler streets on Sept. 25, 2023.

After the crash, police recovered a cellular phone registered to Deen that he tossed out the window, court records say.

Police located Deen’s vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Rogue, parked outside his North Main Street residence.

Deen exited his residence and asked police who damaged his Nissan, court records say.

When Deen was transported to police headquarters and placed in a holding cell, court records say, he initiated a struggle with officers when he refused to remove his shoes.