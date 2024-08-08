🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON – The Wright Center for Community Health unveiled an expanded dental clinic and a new behavioral health wing at its community health center in Wilkes-Barre, part of ongoing renovations of the 34,460-square-foot former office building just blocks from downtown.

The third phase of renovations at 169 N. Pennsylvania Ave. adds about 7,700 square feet of space, including 10 dental operatories, a dental clinician room, and 15 new behavioral health and behavioral health clinician rooms. A second reception desk doubles the number of patients who can check in at one time.

Wilkes-Barre’s new dental wing is the largest in The Wright Center’s network and boasts cutting-edge technology, including an Orthopantomograph 3D LX that provides 3-D dental imaging. The machine can take a single panoramic X-ray of the teeth, mandible and maxilla, giving clinicians more detail as they diagnose and treat patients.

Dr. Michael Regan began seeing patients in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Dental hygienists Jenna Topa and Samantha Solack are supporting Dr. Regan.

The new behavioral health wing offers comfortably furnished treatment and counseling rooms, meeting rooms, and office space, as well as space for case management, community-based substance use disorder treatment and recovery services, and medication-assisted treatment.

The community health center in Wilkes-Barre is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. An appointment can be made by calling 570-491-126 or visiting TheWrightCenter.org.