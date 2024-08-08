Camp Cadet exceeds participants expectations

🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — After nearly a week at the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet, most of the 65 participants came away with the same take on the experience — it exceeded all expectations, and in a good way.

Camp Cadet, held at the YMCA’s Camp Kresge in White Haven, started on Sunday Aug. 4, and was to conclude on Friday Aug. 9, but graduation was postponed due to the forecast of all-day rain.

Trooper Bill Evans, camp director, said Camp Cadet is a law enforcement academy program for area youth, ages 12 to 15, from Luzerne, Wyoming, Sullivan and Bradford counties.

“It’s been a great week,” Evans said. “We’ve had a great group of outstanding cadets and junior counselors. A lot goes into making this happen and I want to thank all the troopers who volunteered their time for the cadets.”

Two junior counselors, Tait Stahovic and Kiah Lloyd, were cadets in 2023 and they raved about the program.

“I was brought up in a law enforcement/military family and Camp Cadet gave me the opportunity to learn more about those careers,” said Stahovic, 16, who will be a junior at Wilkes-Barre Area. “Last year and this year, Camp Cadet exceeded my expectations and we learn so much and we have a lot of fun too.”

Lloyd, 13 of Tunkhannock, said she enjoys helping people and being there for those in need.

“”We learn about all aspects of police work and we meet new people and make new friends. We tell the new cadets that at first, it might seem tough, but once you get into it, you will enjoy and you will want to stay and learn all you can.”

Stahovic said he tells the cadets to try their best and do what they can and to push themselves.

“We also learn to be a better person,” Stahovic said. “And to be a good person — to be a leader.”

Stahovic and Lloyd said as junior counselors, they get up at 5 a.m. and get ready for the day before waking up the cadets at 5:30 a.m. for a 6 a.m. run.

Christopher Caines, 14 of Hanover Township, and Sophia Sobeck, 14 of Tunkhannock, agreed that Camp Cadet is a great experience, whether or not you plan to make law enforcement a career.

“Once you get here and start the program, you realize that you will learn a lot and you will also have fun doing it, ” Caines said. “My plan right now is to be an engineer, but this camp gives me another possible career to consider.”

Sobeck said she is planning on a career in the U.S. Coast Guard, but she said Camp Cadet provided her with a lot of good information and training.

About Camp Cadet

Camp Cadet is a community funded program that allows young men and women ages 12-15 from Luzerne, Sullivan, Bradford and Wyoming counties, an opportunity to see the real workings of the Pennsylvania State Police Training Program, developed by and coordinated through Troop P-Wyoming, PA State Police.

Donations via area businesses and private individuals offset the cost of sending a child to camp for the one week, law enforcement academy experience.

Evans said Camp Cadet is not a corrections type program — it is an opportunity for youth to see what resources go into police science and experience the different avenues of law enforcement.

The program is administered by State Police personnel working in partnership with a volunteer community board.

Training

Camp Cadet is an actual training camp that simulates the same courses Pennsylvania Troopers are required to complete before they serve the public.

Cadets will experience a brief study of the physical training, self discipline and courtesy each male and female trooper undertake in one week.

Each cadet is instructed by the finest men and women in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania — troopers from their respective headquarters who know the value of reinforcing good choices and giving direction to those who choose the right path to follow.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.