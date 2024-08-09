🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City council unanimously approved the transfer of a liquor license from Sam’s East Inc., to Bank Hospitality LLC, at 8 W. Market Street — otherwise known as The Bank — in downtown Wilkes-Barre. A public hearing preceded Thursday night’s regular council meeting, during which representatives from The Bank described their plans for the liquor license’s implementation.

Attorney Jessica Pleskach represented Bank Hospitality LLC, at the public hearing. She described The Bank building as a rent-a-space venue where weddings and other special events can be held. The core of the plan is the rooftop of The Bank, which has seen previous use as a party venue.

Councilman Tony Brooks cited his own experience with the rooftop venue, which hosted Wilkes-Barre’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2019. At that time, the building at 8 W. Market St. was the Citizens Bank building.

Pleskach said that the rooftop venue would not be used every day, and would need to be reserved in advance. She added that most events would take place on weekends, and that alcohol would rarely be served after 11 p.m.

Donna Keyes, director of operations at The Bank, shared with council members a pamphlet depicting what the proposed, renovated venue would look like upon completion. Keyes reiterated that the venue will not serve as a walk-in restaurant.

Keyes described safety plans for the rooftop venue, specifically in regards to capacity, upon being asked by the council members. She estimated that the venue would be able to hold around 150 people, though this number has yet to be finalized. As a safety precaution, Keyes suggested that a wind guard and planter base would be installed on the rooftop.

At their regular meeting, besides approving the liquor license transfer, the council also:

• Received an update regarding the sale of the First National Bank building from Mayor George Brown. He said that the deadline to close a deal on the building’s sale is Sept. 5.

• Received an update from the mayor about the use of six recently purchased electric police bikes. According to Brown, the city has ordered special gear to complement the electric bikes when they are put into use. He added that officers will be trained by a “representative from the Capitol police.”

• Authorized the mayor to accept and sign the 2024-2025 Winter Services Agreement and Exhibits on behalf of the city.

• Entered into an agreement with Hadley Construction, Inc., in the amount of $219,574, for the Hazle Street Wall Repairs Project, which aims to remove and reconstruct the Hazle Street retaining wall along Bank Street. The project will be funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s Statewide Local Share Account (LSA) grant funding.

• Appointed Baker Tilly to conduct the annual audit of the City’s General Purpose Financial Statements and Single Audit for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, for the price of $72,000.

• Authorized the proper city officials to take any and all necessary actions related to accepting the insurance package submitted by Risk Strategies, which includes, but is not limited to, Property, Inland Marine, Boiler and Machinery, General Liability, Business Auto, Fidelity Bond, Crime, Public Officials/EPLI, Law Enforcement, Firefighters Professional, Fiduciary Liability, GL and Prof. Health Dept., and Cyber Liability for a total annual premium of $949,693.