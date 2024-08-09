🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Following his work to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program for the first time in nearly 20 years, Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced that more than 100,000 first-time filers of the program have already submitted their rebate applications this year.

That means that a sizable group of older Pennsylvanians and residents with disabilities will be receiving critical relief from the PTRR program for the very first time thanks to the bipartisan expansion passed last year.

In total, as of today, the Department of Revenue has received more than 515,000 rebate applications applying for relief on property taxes and rent paid in the prior year. That represents a 22% increase in applications from the same time period last year — and nearly 94% of rebates received to date have already been approved for payment.

“After hearing from seniors across the Commonwealth that they were struggling with rising costs, we took action in my first year in office to expand the Property Tax Rent Rebate program to ensure that it continues to serve as a lifeline for older Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “We are now seeing the impact of that important work — more than 100,000 Pennsylvanians who missed out on this benefit in the past have submitted their rebate applications this year. At the same time, there are many more Pennsylvanians who are eligible for a rebate but have not yet submitted an application. I want everyone to know that they can go to — pa.gov/PTRR — to check their eligibility and learn how to apply for a rebate. You still have plenty of time before the Dec. 31 deadline.”

Pat Browne, secretary of revenue, said the agency has administered the PTRR program for more than 50 years.

“So we know first-hand how important these rebates are to older Pennsylvanians and residents with disabilities,” Brown said. “Our employees have been working extremely hard throughout the first seven months of the year to ensure that we’re providing as much customer support as we can to the people who benefit from this program. We are going to keep that up through the remainder of the year so that we can help as many eligible Pennsylvanians as possible.”

Eligibility/How to File

The PTRR program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

It’s free to apply for a rebate and assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state: Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and state legislators’ offices. You must reapply for a rebate every year as they are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid during the prior year.

Since its inception in 1971, the PTRR program has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief to some of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable residents. The PTRR program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and receives funding from gaming.

DMVA is providing financial assistance to eligible children of veterans for higher education

With the start of another school year around the corner, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is providing financial assistance to eligible children of veterans for higher education.

The DMVA’s Educational Gratuity Program provides financial assistance to children of honorably discharged veterans who have service-connected disabilities and served during periods of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

“The Educational Gratuity Program provides financial support for higher education to children of eligible veterans who have made incredible sacrifices for our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “This program allows us to give back to the families who have endured the sacrifices of their loved ones who served. We encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for this program now as we are approaching the school year.”

“This program can be applied to both colleges and trade schools across the Commonwealth,” said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. “These educational gratuity payments will add up over time and can really make a difference for the children of those who served, no matter which schooling path they choose to pursue.”

About the program:

The Educational Gratuity Program supports both children of veterans who were discharged under honorable conditions, who have 100% permanent service-connected disabilities, and who served during a period of war or armed conflict, and children of veterans who died in service during a period of war or armed conflict.

The eligible child must be between the ages of 16 and 23, must be living within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the Commonwealth. All applicants must demonstrate a financial need.

Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters.

To apply, contact the County Director of Veterans Affairs for the county in which you reside.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to the Educational Gratuity Program page on DMVA’s website.

Pa. announces proposed 2025 health insurance rate increases; encourages public comments

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) this week announced that 2025 rate changes requested by insurance companies currently operating in Pennsylvania’s individual and small group markets are now available online.

Rate filings for 2025 health insurance plans were submitted to PID on May 15, 2024.

Ever since, PID has been working with insurers to review these insurance companies’ proposed rate changes, as rates vary by plan and region and are subject to change by the Department to ensure rates are adequate and fair.

Final approved rates will be made public in the fall.

“At PID, we see the true value in transparency at every point in the rate review process,” said Michael Humphreys, Pennsylvania insurance commissioner. “This is why we make it a point to let Pennsylvanians know each year about the proposed rate increases their insurers are requesting. In doing so, we’re hoping to build on the trust we’ve already gained from consumers, while also doubling down on our mission to keep their best interests at the forefront.”

Insurance companies offering individual and small group health insurance plans are required to file proposed rates with PID for review and approval before plans can be sold to consumers, serving as an important consumer protection. The Department reviews rates to ensure that the plans are reasonably priced — not excessive or inadequate — and are not unfairly discriminatory.

One reason health insurers are required to annually file their plans is to allow for the plan-pricing to reflect the expected claims and operational costs for the upcoming year. For Plan Year 2025, general reasons for the requested rate increases, as filed by insurers, center around increases in medical unit costs. This includes rising drug costs, increased labor costs in the health care industry, and the utilization of medical services.

Most insurer proposed rate change requests show an average premium increase around 8%, which appears to be lower than the national average. The proposed rates may not reflect final reinsurance or risk adjustment amounts due to flexibilities provided to insurers to submit data needed to calculate the adjustments.

Insurers who are currently selling in the individual market that propose selling plans in 2025 have filed plans requesting an average statewide increase of 7.9%.

Public comment on rate requests and filings will be accepted through Sept. 2, 2024, and can be emailed to — [email protected].

Garrity announces month of ABLE webinars to celebrate National ABLE Savings Day Aug. 14

Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Chair of the national ABLE Savings Plans Network (ASPN) this week announced that to celebrate the first national ABLE Savings Day on Aug. 14, multiple free webinars will be hosted by ABLE — Achieving a Better Life Experience — program experts throughout August.

Webinars will explain how ABLE accounts can help individuals with disabilities and their families save without affecting eligibility for important benefits.

“ABLE programs provide fantastic opportunities for people with disabilities and their families to save for the future, which used to be impossible,” Treasurer Garrity said. “It’s my goal to make sure everyone who can benefit from an ABLE account learns about their benefits and knows how to open one. Our own PA ABLE is one of the largest programs in the country, and it’s growing quickly.”

This month’s webinars include:

• ABLE Account 101

Monday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m.

Join Mark Raymond, Jr., and other ABLE experts to learn about ABLE accounts. Mark will do a 30-minute presentation covering all ABLE topics (what is ABLE, who qualifies, how it works – and much more). After the presentation, participants can ask questions live.

• Learn About PA ABLE

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m.

Webinar topics include eligibility requirements for opening a PA ABLE account, the federal and state tax benefits of PA ABLE, and how a PA ABLE account interacts with current benefits.

• How Can Employers Promote ABLE as an Accessibility Tool?

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.

This webinar is designed for self-advocates, Employers, Providers, and Human Resources executives to learn about the power of ABLE accounts and innovative ways employers are supporting their employees with disabilities and family members through ABLE accounts. Webinar attendees will gain tools and strategies to help employers and job-seekers best take advantage of ABLE accounts.

• I Have an ABLE Account, Now What?

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m.

This webinar is designed for self-advocates, family members and caregivers, who have opened an ABLE account or are considering opening an ABLE account. It will guide you through the ins and outs of ABLE accounts, helping you make the most of your financial opportunities.

All times are Eastern Standard.

The PA ABLE Savings Program provides people with disabilities and their families the opportunity for greater control of their finances and to plan a more secure future.

To find out if you are eligible for a PA ABLE account, visit paable.gov.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.