Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, left, looks on as Bill O’Boyle inspects a baseball bat that was gifted to him by the kielbasa festival organizers. O’Boyle will serve as the Grand Marshal during the 20th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival parade on Saturday.

Polish Connection had a presence at the 20th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival. Their tent was set up right across the street from their storefront on Main Street in Plymouth.

Despite the heavy rain that fell on the Wyoming Valley on Friday afternoon, residents still made their way to Plymouth for the borough’s 20th annual kielbasa festival.

Kate and Gwyneth O’Hearn helped out at the Rossi’s Market stand during the 20th Annual Plymouth Kielbasa Festival.

The 20th Annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival began Friday, despite the heavy rain that whacked the Wyoming Valley throughout the morning and early afternoon.

The weather conditions actually did make an impact on the schedule of events. The festival’s opening ceremony, originally scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., was moved to 3 p.m. By that time, the rain had cleared.

Alexis Eroh, president of Plymouth Alive, kept a close eye on the weather forecast for the 24 hours preceding the festival’s original start time. This was necessary, not only in case the schedule of events needed to be altered. Eroh needed to keep in touch with the vendors that would be lining Main Street as well.

“Obviously, there’s a lot at stake here,” said Eroh. “There’s a lot of vendors that we want to come in and be successful, so when [the radar] showed that we were only going to get a couple of hours and then clear up, that’s what we communicated to our vendors.”

Some of those vendors were in place before the opening ceremony, but the downpour of rain made setting up for the day a struggle. Even Polish Connection, whose stand was just across the street from their home base on the other side of Main Street, needed to adjust their plan according to the weather.

“With the rain, we just took everything back to the restaurant,” said Carisa Pierontoni, who noted Polish Connection’s significant home-field advantage. “It makes it a lot easier on us.”

Now that the rain has passed, the food of the kielbasa festival can take center stage. The hot item at the Polish Connection tent this year is the kielbasa reuben. That’s swiss cheese, homemade smoked kielbasa, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut on rye.

Laura O’Hearn came to the kielbasa festival representing Rossi’s Market, which is making its first appearance at the annual Plymouth event. They came in from Old Forge, where they just opened up at a new location at 700 Oak St.

O’Hearn said that kielbasa is something of a family tradition that dates back before the establishment of the business — and her birth.

“My dad’s been making kielbasa since before I came along,” she said. “We’re in the kielbasa business, so it’s a good way to get our name out there.”

Visitors to the Rossi’s Market stand will have their pick from a wide selection of options, including sausage and peppers, pasta e fagioli, and a ribeye steak sandwich.

Opening ceremony

Eroh indicated that Friday is generally the “slower day” of the kielbasa festival. She noted that Saturday has more scheduled events, which means that the festival’s brightly dressed staff members have the opportunity to explore Main Street more freely on Friday.

The opening ceremony, one of Friday’s main events, is an exception to the rule. This year’s opening ceremony gave Eroh the opportunity to thank Plymouth Alive’s many collaborators, each of whom had a hand in bringing the kielbasa festival to life.

Eroh also took some time during the opening ceremony to bring Bill O’Boyle to the stage. O’Boyle, a native son of Plymouth and a reporter at the Times Leader, will serve as the Grand Marshal of Saturday’s Kielbasa Parade at 11 a.m. He’ll also be a judge for the Kielbasa Contest at 2 p.m. Saturday at Plymouth American Legion Post 463.

O’Boyle was escorted to center stage by Mr. and Mrs. Kielbasa — the dual mascots of the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival — and was given a number of gifts by the festival’s organizers. Each of the gifts were connected to baseball, an homage to O’Boyle’s father, William Sr., who co-founded Plymouth Little League Baseball.

“We’re forever grateful for Bill and his family’s contributions to Plymouth, so we wanted to honor you here today,” Eroh said, speaking to both the crowd that had gathered, and to O’Boyle himself.

O’Boyle offered a few brief remarks.

“This honor that they have bestowed on me is also bestowed on my parents, who taught me everything I needed to know to get through life, and they will be with me tomorrow in the parade,” said O’Boyle.

Near the end of the opening ceremony, there was a slight technical difficulty when the recorded accompaniment for the National Anthem did not play. Unfazed, Plymouth native Wayne Bevan belted out the Star Spangled Banner a capella.

“You have to anticipate the unexpected,” said Eroh. “You never know what’s coming next.”

With the 20th Annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival finally opened, Mayor Frank Coughlin posed the audience with a simple question:

“Does anybody know what time it is?”

The answer:

“Kielbasa time!”