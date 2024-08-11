Tarnowski’s comes out on top in both divisions of Kielbasi contest

🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, second and third seated from left, were among the judges tasting slices of kielbasa on Saturday afternoon at the Kielbasa Tasting Competition.

Members of Polka Bandski get ready to play ‘The Beer Barrel Polka,’ ‘The Pennsylvania Polka’ and plenty of other tunes during the Kielbasa Contest.

Mr. and Mrs. Kielbasa, celebrating their first anniversary after getting married at last year’s Kielbasi Festival, sported baseball attire in honor of the Plymouth Little League, which had been co-founded by the late William O’Boyle, father of 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshall Bill O’Boyle, and Joseph Chepulis.

In honor of the Plymouth Little League, members of Polka Bandski played their own arrangement of the ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame Polka,’ which kielbasa contest judge Chelsea Strub graciously agreed to sing. Clapping along is fellow kielbasa judge and Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

While the judges focused on the kielbasa samples, photographers focused on the judges, including Bill O’Boyle of the Times Leader, who served as Grand Marshal of the Kielbasa Festival Parade, and Chelsea Strub from WNEP-TV Channel 16.

Tarnowski’s Kielbasa from Main Street, Nanticoke, took first place honors Saturday afternoon during the Kielbasa Tasting Competition that was part of Plymouth’s 20th annual Kielbasa Festival.

The family-owned business won in both the smoked and fresh divisions, as they have for the past several years.

“Everybody who knows me, knows how hard I work,” owner John Vishnefski said after he and his wife, Anastasia, posed with banners declaring their products the winners. “We try to be consistent.”

The announcement that Tarnowski’s came out on top was a highlight of Saturday’s Tasting Competition. But the event was more than a contest; it was a lively polka party.

At least a dozen members of Polka Bandski lined the walls of the American Legion on Center Avenue, enhancing the sausage-sampling atmosphere for the 18 judges by playing tunes such as “Pennylvania Polka,” the “Beer Barrel Polka” and the one that starts out “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie.”

Judges included the Times Leader’s own Bill O’Boyle, a Plymouth native, unabashed lifelong fan, and unofficial cheerleader of sorts for the borough, who had served as Grand Marshal of the Kielbasa Festival Parade earlier in the day. Also judging were Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Alan Stout from Visit Luzerne County, Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and several other discerning diners.

What were the judges looking for?

“I like a spicy, robust kielbasa,” Crocomo said.

“I like the aroma and the texture,” Brown said. “And when it hits you that it’s saying, ‘I’m the best kielbasa in the place.’”

Soon individuals whose orange shirts identified them as the “Kielbasi Posse” were serving plates full of sliced kielbasa, including 10 samples of smoked and 6 of fresh.

“The chewing up here is so silent, so determined,” Polka Bandski leader Dan Van Why, who served as master of ceremonies, told the onlookers.

Van Why at one point introduced accordion player Bernie Gardzalla, who said he began to study that traditional instrument at age 6 from Anthony Kotulak, right in downtown Plymouth.

Gardzalla played the “Public Square Polka,” which he said was inspired by a stroll through the center of Wilkes-Barre.

And the whole Polka Bandski joined in for a new arrangement of a traditional song, the “Take Me Out to the Ballgame Polka.” Kielbasa-tasting judge and WNEP-TV staffer Chelsea Strub led the roomful of judges and onlookers in singing the familiar tune, and lots of folks sang the chorus, complete with hand gestures, indicating “it’s one, two, three strikes, you’re out, at the old ball game.”

This year’s festival is dedicated to the history of Plymouth Little League Baseball, which Bill O’Boyle’s father, William O’Boyle and his friend, Joseph Chepulis, co-founded in 1950. The elder O’Boyle served as league president for more than 40 years, with the exception of the four years when his son was 9 through 12 and eligible to play.

“He didn’t want to show any favoritism,” Bill O’Boyle explained.

“He could’ve had 100% disability,” O’Boyle said, becoming emotional as he told the group about his father’s return from World War II with one leg lost to a war injury on D-Day. His mother, Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle, had suffered from polio, so she didn’t have two good legs either. Yet the O’Boyles were heavily involved with their community, including the American Legion and its auxiliary.

Touched by the recognition of his family’s good deeds, O’Boyle said “I’ll be indebted to the Plymouth Alive organization forever.”

As for the kielbasa tasting competition, runners up were the Polish Connection, second place for smoked, and Joe’s Smokehouse, third place for smoked.

In the fresh competition, Rossi’s Market and Park Market tied for second place and Joe’s Smokehouse placed third.