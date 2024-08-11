Home News Large crowd turns out for 2024 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Parade NewsTop Stories Large crowd turns out for 2024 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Parade By Times Leader - August 10, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Times Leader Media Group reporter and columnist, Bill O’Boyle, holds a photo of his late parents as he serves as 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal in his hometown of Plymouth on Saturday morning. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. People were out in large numbers for the 2024 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader These three were high atop the Plymouth Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2 fire truck will traveling along the parade route of the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Local businessman turned political candidate, Rob Bresnahan, is shown passing out candy at the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader This guy was just clowning around along the Kielbasa Festival Parade route. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Elvis made a rare appearance at the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader The mascot from the Plymouth Little League, with bat in hand, was in rare form during the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader The Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church walked along the parade route in Plymouth. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader The Polka Bandski entertained the throngs of people lined up along the roadside. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Miss Moraine State’s Teen Kristen Griffiths waves to the large crowd lining Route 11 in Plymouth for the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader The Wyoming Valley West Spartans’ cheerleaders march in the parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader The Plymouth Shawnee Indians cheer squad was out in full force for the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader ❮ ❯ Large crowds lined the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Parade route on Saturday as local bands, church and civic groups, performers and more marched past. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 75.7 ° F 78 ° 73.1 ° 59 % 0.8mph 1 % Sun 77 ° Mon 71 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 80 ° Thu 66 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content