People were out in large numbers for the 2024 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

These three were high atop the Plymouth Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2 fire truck will traveling along the parade route of the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Local businessman turned political candidate, Rob Bresnahan, is shown passing out candy at the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

This guy was just clowning around along the Kielbasa Festival Parade route. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Elvis made a rare appearance at the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday morning. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The mascot from the Plymouth Little League, with bat in hand, was in rare form during the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church walked along the parade route in Plymouth. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Polka Bandski entertained the throngs of people lined up along the roadside. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Miss Moraine State’s Teen Kristen Griffiths waves to the large crowd lining Route 11 in Plymouth for the Kielbasa Festival Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Wyoming Valley West Spartans’ cheerleaders march in the parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader