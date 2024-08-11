Times Leader Media Group reporter and columnist, Bill O’Boyle, holds a photo of his late parents as he serves as 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade Grand Marshal in his hometown of Plymouth on Saturday morning. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>People were out in large numbers for the 2024 Plymouth Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>These three were high atop the Plymouth Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2 fire truck will traveling along the parade route of the Kielbasa Festival Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Local businessman turned political candidate, Rob Bresnahan, is shown passing out candy at the Kielbasa Festival Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>This guy was just clowning around along the Kielbasa Festival Parade route.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Elvis made a rare appearance at the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday morning.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The mascot from the Plymouth Little League, with bat in hand, was in rare form during the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade on Saturday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The Good Shepherd Polish National Catholic Church walked along the parade route in Plymouth.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The Polka Bandski entertained the throngs of people lined up along the roadside.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>Miss Moraine State’s Teen Kristen Griffiths waves to the large crowd lining Route 11 in Plymouth for the Kielbasa Festival Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The Wyoming Valley West Spartans’ cheerleaders march in the parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

<p>The Plymouth Shawnee Indians cheer squad was out in full force for the 2024 Kielbasa Festival Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Large crowds lined the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival Parade route on Saturday as local bands, church and civic groups, performers and more marched past.