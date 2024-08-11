🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — My phone rang the other night, but I didn’t recognize the number.

I answered it anyway.

And I am really glad I did.

The caller was my fourth grade teacher — Marlyn Strongoski Zlotek. Miss Strongoski, as we called her back then, was popular with all her students. And for good reason — she was a great teacher and she really cared about her students.

The attached picture is of a group of us at Miss Strongoski’s house for a party — we were celebrating our winning of a spelling bee. I can tell you I was really excited to be invited to Miss Strongoski’s house and I still recall the anticipation of actually going to my favorite teacher’s house for the party.

In case you haven’t figured it out, I was somewhat infatuated with Miss Strongoski. She was beautiful, and I would have learned anything she taught — even how to spell Czechoslovakia, which I did.

So the picture stirs many memories of those glorious days back in the homeland — Plymouth. Just look at the get-ups we were wearing, especially the hideous sweater I had on. I haven’t worn a sweater since. Oh, the humanity!

Here I was going to my favorite teacher’s house for a party, and in my nervous anticipation of impressing Miss Strongoski, I probably listened to my mother and wore that darn sweater. The only thing missing on it are snowflakes or “Happy Holidays” scrawled across the front.

I think the girl next to me was actually frightened by the mere sight of it. I did manage to slip to a corner next to Miss Strongoski’s refrigerator, but there was no hiding in that sweater.

The last thing on my mind as I headed to Miss Strongoski’s house was what I was wearing. In retrospect, I probably should have glanced in the mirror before I left. I’m certain I would have ditched the sweater for something far cooler, like a powder blue shirt with a button-down collar and socks to match. Yeah man, cool.

And until I saw this photo posted on Facebook, thereby showing the entire social media universe just what a geek I was back then, that sweater was my little secret.

The sweater aside, it really was good to see me and my pals as we were back then. It sure is great to catch a glimpse of your nearly forgotten memories, despite the sight of argyle-patterned sweaters.

But the photo took me back to a better time, for sure — a time when kids dressed funny, but weren’t judgmental.

My memory had expunged that sweater from my mind. I recall me being the cool kid wearing button down shirts of light blue, yellow, dark blue, plaid and matching socks. Yes, I had yellow socks. And Argyle patterns as well. All of these shirts and socks went well with my khakis, although I’m not sure they were called khakis back then.

No socks could ever match that sweater.

But what this picture shows is how different things were back then. We were all dressed nicely and we were polite.

And, apparently, we were pretty good spellers.

I also find it interesting that I am the only kid not looking at the camera. I’m not sure why that is.

Looking at that picture is consuming. I keep finding little details every time I look at it. I wish I had more pictures like this to stare at and remember good times of long ago.

That’s why my conversation with Miss Strongoski/Mrs. Zlotek the other night meant so much. At age 87, she has a great memory and she related several stories that I will forever treasure.

She now lives in Las Vegas since her husband, Don, passed away two years ago. Two of her children live there, and she likes the weather.

Teachers always impact students, and that’s a good thing. When I get together with my childhood pals, we always talk about our teachers and the stories flow.

Like how Mr. Millard would throw open the windows of his classroom in the middle of winter to “change the air.” He found this to be an effective way to wake his students up so they could learn geometry.

We recall marveling at the driving skills of Mrs. Wharmby, who was very short and when she got behind the wheel, she had to look ahead through the steering wheel.

And “Zip” Noble, our chemistry teacher, who walked to and from school every day on Main Street reading a newspaper and smoking a pipe — never once looking up to see where he was going.

Or being in Mrs. Bogdon’s class when she tearfully informed us that President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Dallas, Texas, and instructing us to go home and watch the TV reports.

And of course John “Snoggy” Mergo, Plymouth’s iconic coach who won titles in football, basketball and baseball. He told us that he once swam halfway across Harveys Lake, but got tired, so he swam back. He also gave the best multiple choice and true or false tests: How many bones in the heart? True or false? Offering help, he would say the answer “is not A, it’s not B and if you pick D, that means you’re dumb and don’t know.” Thanks Coach.

Miss Strongoski impacted us too, especially me. But what was good to hear from her was that she wished she could have been at the Kielbasa Festival this year because she was proud that I was serving as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

She then told me she has followed my writings and she again said how proud she is of me.

That means a lot to this Plymouth kid.

I can’t spell it out any better than that.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.