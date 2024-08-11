🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) will offer free potassium iodide, or KI, tablets on Aug. 22 to Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, as part of routine preventive efforts in case of future emergencies.

The DOH hosts an annual distribution event every summer.

“Emergency preparedness is a critical part of public health, and that includes ensuring residents living and working near active nuclear facilities know what to do in case of an emergency,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, secretary of health. “Radiological emergencies are extremely rare, but when they do happen, it is important to have potassium iodide tablets on hand. The tablets should only be taken in the event of a nuclear emergency and when instructed to do so by state health officials. Please be aware that the tablets do expire after a few years, so please check yours and exchange them for new ones if necessary.”

Potassium Iodide (KI) can add another layer of protection when instructed to be used. It helps protect the thyroid gland against harmful radioactive iodine and can be taken by anyone if they are not allergic. The tablets are safe for pregnant or breastfeeding women, people on thyroid medication, and children and infants.

Individuals who are unsure if they should take potassium iodide should ask a health care provider and only take if instructed to do so by state health officials. Residents who already have KI tablets should check the expiration date of their doses and replace any expired medications. Expired tablets may be thrown into the regular trash but should not be flushed down the toilet or sink drain.

The state’s four active nuclear facilities are closely regulated, secured and well-maintained.

The Commonwealth’s active nuclear facilities are: Beaver Valley Power Station, Limerick Generating Station, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, and Susquehanna Steam Electric Station.

The KI tablets are available to all Pennsylvanians who live or work within 10 miles of the state’s active nuclear power plants by visiting a distribution center listed on the dates below, calling the Department of Health at 1-877-PA-HEALTH, or visiting a local department office or state health center.

Individuals requesting KI tablets may do so for other family members or people who are unable to get the tablets on their own. School districts and employers within a 10-mile radius can also arrange to obtain their supply of KI tablets.

KI tablets for those near Susquehanna Steam Electric Station will be distributed as follows:

• Berwick City Hall, 1800 North Market St., Berwick.

• Butler Township Municipal Building, 411 West Butler Drive.

• Luzerne County Community College, Public Safety Center, 1333 South Prospect St., Nanticoke.

Information sheets explaining how many KI tablets should be taken, when to take the tablets, and how to store them are provided with the packages. Public health nurses can answer questions about the process over the phone.

PUC targets older at-risk plastic piping for accelerated replacement

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week moved to accelerate the process for identifying, removing and replacing older plastic piping and components in Pennsylvania’s natural gas distribution systems.

The Commission voted 5-0 to approve a motion by Stephen M. DeFrank, chairman, which is patterned after the state’s successful ongoing efforts to eliminate other at-risk materials from natural gas utility systems.

In his motion, DeFrank noted the substantial progress that has been made across Pennsylvania removing at-risk gas pipe materials — especially older cast iron and unprotected steel.

Those efforts have accelerated as natural gas companies were authorized to use a Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) to fund quicker replacement, reducing the amount of at-risk piping to a fraction of what it was a decade ago.

This latest PUC initiative seeks to use the DSIC and other tools to address new concerns about older plastic materials.

“Significant progress has been made in the removal of cast iron and bare steel pipe in Pennsylvania’s natural gas distribution systems,’” DeFrank said. “In fact, 81% of cast iron pipe has been removed from non-municipally owned systems. While I understand that cast iron and bare steel have not been fully eliminated, it is important to simultaneously focus on the replacement of older plastic pipe.”

• Key plastic pipe issues: The PUC’s plastic pipe replacement initiative includes three key components related to older plastic materials — installed between the 1960s and 1980s — which are susceptible to brittle-like cracking.

• Information gathering: The PUC conducted a recent survey regarding at-risk plastic pipes, but not every natural gas utility replied to that data request. Today’s motion requires PUC staff to reissue that data request and directs all non-responsive utilities to provide the requested information within 30 days.

• Adding at-risk plastic pipe to existing replacement plans: Older plastic pipe is not currently targeted for replacement by every natural gas utility eligible to use a DSIC, but today’s motion would allow amendments to those plans to accelerate the replacement of at-risk plastic materials.

• New pipeline replacement plans for smaller utilities:Smaller natural gas utilities would be required to file a Pipeline Replacement Plan for Commission review and approval, requiring replacement of at-risk pipe (including plastic, cast iron and unprotected steel) based on the risks identified in their integrity management plans.

• Public comment: Based on the motion, the Commission will issue a Tentative Order which will be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. Interested parties will have 30 days from the publication date to submit comments, and 45 days to offer any reply comments.

Treasurer Garrity announces $5.5M in savings for PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan account owners

Treasurer Stacy Garrity today announced that asset-based fees will be waived for PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) account owners for the third year in a row.

This year’s fee waiver will save families $5.5 million and is funded by PA 529 GSP surplus earnings.

“Waiving these fees makes our fantastic PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan even stronger for the families using it to save for their child’s future education,” Garrity said. “The PA 529 GSP helps families meet their savings goals no matter what path their child will take in the future, whether that’s career training, an apprenticeship, technical school, community college or a four-year university. For families, this means more money saved for the future, which means less to borrow when a child chooses their path.”

This year’s PA 529 GSP fee waiver went into effect on July 1, 2024, and account owners will not see any asset-based fees on quarterly account statements through June 30, 2025.

Treasurer Garrity has also cut fees multiple times for the Morningstar Gold-Rated PA 529 Investment Plan (IP). In total, fee cuts and waivers for all PA 529 College and Career Savings Program accounts will save families more than $16.5 million by the end of the current fiscal year.

PA 529 accounts are designed to help Pennsylvania families steadily and strategically save for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship and K-12 educational expenses. There are significant state and federal tax benefits when saving with PA 529, and PA 529 assets do not impact eligibility for Pennsylvania state financial aid.

The PA 529 GSP allows families to save at today’s tuition rates to meet tomorrow’s tuition costs. Account earnings are based on college tuition inflation rates, and families can choose the tuition credit rate they wish to save at from community colleges to Ivy League universities.

The PA 529 IP offers a variety of investment options. Account earnings are dependent upon financial market performance.

PA 529 has been helping families meet their savings goals for more than 30 years. There are more than 300,000 PA 529 accounts, including more than 113,000 PA 529 GSP accounts and more than 187,000 PA 529 IP accounts. Families currently have nearly $8 billion saved for future education expenses.

Shapiro Administration hosts first House of Worship Safety, Security Symposium

Through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (OHS) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Shapiro Administration invited religious leaders and security personnel from faith-based organizations to a special event recently aimed at providing essential information to enhance the security of places of worship.

The inaugural House of Worship Safety and Security Symposium was presented in Harrisburg as part of OHS’s ongoing efforts to reduce targeted violence.

“In an era marked by an unsettling rise in targeted violence, faith-based organizations and houses of worship stand as pillars of community, spirituality, and peace, yet increasingly find themselves at risk,” said Major Michaelann Andrusiak, director of the Office of Homeland Security. “The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security is dedicated to supporting these organizations, ensuring they are well-informed, and prepared to take proactive measures to maintain and enhance their safety.”

The event featured a panel of experts who offered guidance on developing emergency action plans, security best practices, strategies for conflict de-escalation, protecting children during services and applying for nonprofit security grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The Shapiro-Davis Administration recently opened the seventh cohort of Pennsylvania’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in July after securing $10 million in the 2024-25 budget, a $5 million increase from years past. This funding supports much needed planning, training, equipment and technology upgrades for places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit entities.

Eligible entities include nonprofit organizations who primarily serve individuals, groups or institutions targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender-identity or gender biases.

The deadline to apply is Aug. 27, 2024. Applicants can find more information about the program on the PCCD website.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.