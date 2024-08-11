🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Indian America Association of NEPA choose from a variety of traditional Indian dishes Sunday during the organization’s annual picnic.

Employees from Amber Indian Restaurant pose for a photo at Sunday’s picnic. From left: Bawan Kumar, Annil Kumar, and Anand Moger.

Jasmine Singh, 38, of Clarks Summit, shows kids how to make bracelets during Sunday’s picnic.

WILKES-BARRE — The Indian American Association of NEPA (IAANEPA) held its annual picnic Sunday in Kirby Park, where hundreds of members spent the afternoon soaking up the sun, playing games and enjoying some traditional Desi cuisine.

IAANEPA President Pranav Vohra, who is an endodontist in Kingston, said the event was their first get together of the season and, based on reservations, they were expecting over 250 people to attend.

“This is a bigger response than we anticipated. It’s an ever growing community,” Vohra said.

The event featured a slew of traditional Indian food including upma, a savory South Indian breakfast food made with cream of wheat, and samosas, which are fried pastries stuffed with potatoes.

Some of the food was provided by Kabab and Naan in Forty Fort and Amber Indian Restaurant, which has locations in Wilkes-Barre and Moosic, while other dishes were homemade by members of the organization.

Olive Garden and Pizza Hut in Kingston, which were sponsors of the event, also provided food.

In addition to the picnic, attendees also enjoyed various games and activities like water balloon fights and musical chairs.

There was also bracelet making and coloring for the kids.

“It’s just a day to have fun, hang out with families and bond,” Vohra said. “It’s a joint community effort and everyone came together to make today happen.”

The IAANEPA was first formed back in 1983 and continues to support and celebrate the cultures of Indo-Americans, who can trace their ancestry to India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, although anyone can become a member regardless of their roots.

Bridging the gap between Eastern and Western culture is just one of the IAANEPA’s goals.

The organization also works to give back to the community through various volunteer efforts. Back in 2022, the IAANEPA donated $4,000 to Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project.

Sunday’s event saw the organization’s largest turnout since its inception.

“The response has been phenomenon,” Vohra said. “And if it wasn’t for all of our volunteers, we couldn’t do it.”

Mayor George Brown made an appearance at the event and said that getting out in the community and speaking with residents is his favorite part of the job.

“I really enjoy working with the Indian community because they’re wonderful, caring people. The Indian community has been very good to the city of Wilkes-Barre. They’ve made major investments. They’re business owners and physicians,” said Brown.

For Vohra, his organization’s commitment to bettering the community has been repaid tenfold.

“Northeast PA has been very good to us. I’ve been here 22 years and if it wasn’t for the community being accepting of us, we wouldn’t be successful in what we do.”