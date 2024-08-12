🔊 Listen to this

At least fire wasn’t used during the recent removal of homeless camps along the Susquehanna River near Kirby Park.

Three years into the Great Depression, Wilkes-Barre policemen and firemen were ordered to assault the homeless at the Coal Street dump, destroying and burning shacks on Aug. 17, 1932.

“To prevent reestablishment of the dump colony, firemen from several departments set fire and leveled improvised shacks and the various shelters the vagrants occupied as home,” the Times Leader reported Aug. 18, 1932.

Old automobile bodies and sheet metal scraps, twisted and bent into shelters, were torn apart with axes and iron bars.

In the week leading up to removing homeless people living at the dump, city councilman James F. Mundy and city health inspector Dr. C.B. Crittenden inspected the site, finding more than 200 vagrants, mostly men, living in wooden shacks and broken automobiles.

Mundy and Crittenden warned those living at the dump they needed to leave and offered assistance from the community welfare federation.

After the inspection, Wilkes-Barre ceased disposing refuge and garbage at the Coal Street dump as efforts were underway to chase the homeless away.

Two police detectives on Aug. 16, 1932, were assigned at the dump to issue tickets to anyone disposing garbage and to chase those living at the dump out.

“Many homeless men such as those living in the shacks at the Coal Street dump are already being taken care of by the public and private relief giving agencies of the community every day in a clean, efficient ans sanitary way,” the newspaper reported.

On the morning of Aug. 17, 1932, policemen and firemen began torching shacks and destroying broken automobiles at the dump.

Intentions of keeping the homeless away from setting up makeshift shacks at the dump failed.

When a homeless camp was removed from the west side of the North Street Bridge in Kingston in October 1934, the homeless returned to the Coal Street dump and gave it a name, “Camp Roosevelt.”

Once again, Wilkes-Barre moved in to dismantle the camp of 30 make-shift shacks finding nearly 100 homeless men living at the dump on April 28, 1935, the Wilkes-Barre Record reported.

The Coal Street dump began in the late 1800s for ash created by the burning of coal but eventually evolved into the discarding of household garbage and refuge. Hot ash often led to numerous fires at the dump site.

Wilkes-Barre officials believed they found a solution about the growing dump site by building a massive incinerator at Diamond Patch, now the site of Coal Street Park and Interfaith apartments. The incinerator opened in 1936 and closed in 1964.

The incinerator and its 150-foot high smokestack were dismantled in 1973.