Luzerne County government received $149,205 in net proceeds from an Aug. 3 auction of unused vehicles and road and bridge equipment, county Manager Romilda Crocamo told council.

Crocamo said all items were sold. Purchases totaled $175,535, and John Regan Auctioneer will receive a 15% commission amounting to $26,330, her communication said.

Regan expanded the auction reach by offering an online participation platform, which generated $75,680 in sales, Crocamo said. The remaining $99,855 came from in-person purchases at the auction site near the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport, she said.

Latest hirings

Sixteen county workers were hired in June, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The new employees, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Trenton J. Armbrister, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.24; Crystal Besecker and Hope Littzi, Children, Youth and Families clerk/typists, $14.79; Bradley Breakstone, Justin Contreras and Tobias Faulks, sheriff deputies, $15.93; Patrick Dane Cooper and Mattie Round, planning/zoning analysts, $23.33; Susan Dwinchick, probation services administrative aide, $15.40; Thomas Hogan, court guardianship coordinator, $30; William McLain, planning/zoning transportation planner, $28.21; Alexis Nadolny, Children, Youth and Families caseworker 1, $20.60; Christopher Thoma, prothonotary clerk 3, $15.98; Waldo Vergara, election bureau administrative assistant, $16.64; and Darren Whitenight, courts judicial assistant, $22.53.

Aliyah Habeeb also was rehired as a Children, Youth and Families caseworker 2 at $22.98 per hour, the report said.

Departures

Nine workers resigned in July: building/grounds custodial worker Roberth Andrade, prothonotary clerk Victoria Martinelli; 911 telecommunicator James O’Rourke; human resources analyst Christina Varvaglione; budget/finance senior accountant Mitesh Patel; tourism bureau membership and marketing coordinator Rachel Linso; prison correctional officer Chad Creasing; and Area Agency on Aging alternate food service workers Charlene Giuliano and Susan Bayer.

Three terminations were listed on the report: corrections officer Jessica Luton; 911 telecommunicator Amber Goerner; and election bureau administrative assistant Barbara Moyer.

Transfers

Fifteen employees transferred to different departments or positions, the report said.

The two workers changing departments, their new positions and hourly compensation: Breck Burson Park, 911 PSAP supervisor, $23.58, and Kayla Davis, district justice clerk, $17.33.

Those changing positions, with the new job/compensation listed: Nancy Brandes O’Neill, Children, Youth and Families clerk typist, $17.17; Paula Radick, judicial services and records division head, $49.67; Steven Hahn, election bureau deputy director, $25.64; Eric Swiech, Aging Agency care manager, $20.87; Barbara Wesley, 911 PSAP coordinator, $31.03; Leighann Yukenavage, Aging Agency care manager, $20.87; David Green, human services fiscal officer, $34.36; David Morris, veteran affairs officer, $17.56; Frank Suponcic, Aging Agency senior center operator, $18.20; Mary Schell, Aging Agency deputy administrator, $36.92; Nicholas Carey, probation services juvenile engagement coordinator, $32.41; Matthew Skrepenak, probation services supervisor, $42.81; and Esperanza Gonzalez, probation officer, $27.61.

Agency license

The county’s Children, Youth and Families agency has secured licensing from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services through Sept. 1, 2025, Crocamo announced.

Crocamo said the milestone is “testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence of agency Director Katrina Gownley and her staff.”

“Our collective efforts, especially council’s support of CYF, has not only demonstrated our capability to meet the rigorous standards set by the Commonwealth but have reinforced our mission to provide the highest quality of service to the most vulnerable in our community,” Crocamo said. “This accomplishment is a significant step forward for our organization, and it will undoubtedly open new avenues for growth and support.”

Council Vice Chairman Brian Thornton said the licensing certificate of compliance is “great news for all of Luzerne County.”

“This means the at-risk children are the focus of and under the best supervision of the CYF staff,” Thornton said. “Kudos to Katrina and her staff.”

West Hazleton Bridge

The borough-owned Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek in West Hazleton has been rehabilitated and reopened, Crocamo told council.

“This would not have happened without the support from county council!” Crocamo said in the email.

Council had earmarked $850,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the bridge rehabilitation and provided an additional $425,000 to the borough through a loan.

Closure of the bridge due to deterioration had forced detours through a residential neighborhood and limited access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill, borough officials have said.

