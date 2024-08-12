🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — What can I say? This year’s Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival was amazing!

A sincere thank you to all who made the festival the best ever! So many people, vendors, fun and great food!

And the parade was absolutely unbelievable.

Congratulations to Alexis Eroh and the Plymouth Alive team.

Now it’s time to move on to the one thing that millions of people look forward to in late August/early September — Fantasy Football!

Yes, leagues will be gathering soon to hold their fantasy drafts and then it’s on to the weekly competition and managing of your teams.

According to internet reports, as of 2022, more than 30 million players in the U.S. participated in fantasy football — which has become a multi-multi billion dollar business.

Fantasy Football has become much more than a bunch of friends sitting in a garage to see who is the “Oracle of Fake Football.”

Legend has it that the first Fantasy Football leagues can be traced back to the early 1960s, when a man named Bill Winkenbach created the Greater Oakland Professional Pigskin Prognosticators league while serving as a part-owner of the Oakland Raiders.

But who knows?

You can find Fantasy Football leagues in neighborhoods and workplaces everywhere, with the real money is being bet and won and lost in national leagues.

But the heart and soul of Fantasy Football is a place where friends and foes gather to select their teams amid chicken wings, pizza and beer as insults fly by faster than an Olympic sprinter.

Most leagues utilize 21st century technology like computers. But some hardcore leagues rely on the old fashioned tools like pencils and papers and magazines and, well, football knowledge.

But perhaps the most challenging part of selecting a Fantasy Football team is having the ability to set aside lifelong allegiances to NFL teams in order to select the “best player available.”

And once your team is selected, it become extremely difficult every week to be able to endure watching and rooting for those “best players available” rack up points for your fantasy team while defeating your favorite team.

Critics have long said that this is the worst part of Fantasy Football — that it erodes the essence of being a fan in favor of success in this fake football world. Purists will agree, but anybody who has finished first in his or her Fantasy Football League will tell you being Number 1 means more than your team making the playoffs.

In Fantasy Football, you and only you are the team owner, general manager, coach and coordinator.

So this week and next, friends and others gather in backrooms of bars, garages, hotel suites, all armed with electronic devices and more ancient sources of information called magazines. They will have printouts of rankings done by esteemed scholars of the Fantasy Football world.

And shortly after all lunch orders are taken and a beer or two are consumed, the madness will ensue.

Most league rosters consist of two quarterbacks, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, two defenses and substitutes. Each week, team owners must submit a lineup and play against another team in the league.

That said, scoring systems vary league to league, so you must adjust your strategy accordingly.

Who will score the most TDs? What QBs will run scores in? What kickers have the highest percentage of success beyond 50 yards? Should you take more than one or two players from the same NFL team? What rookies will have an immediate impact?

And you never want to have to say:

What do you mean he retired? Or, What do you mean he’s out for the year?

If you choose right, you could have a great fantasy year. If you rely more on your heart than your brain, you will be in for an extremely long fantasy season.

As is usually the case, the team you draft will not look the same by Week 6. There will be injuries, flops, unexpected high-performing rookies or previously unknowns that will command attention.

One league I’m in meets weekly to make roster changes and bust chops. That’s the fun of it. But win or lose, the fun week after week can not be overstated.

My advice is to prepare before you head to your draft — knowledge really is everything.

One piece of advice — try to avoid multiple players who have the same bye week. That can be devastating.

Another bit of advice — please don’t listen to those talking heads on TV — they know less than you. If you follow them at all, you will see that they are rarely correct about anything at all.

A new Fantasy Football season is about to begin.

As the game of golf for many hackers is nothing more than a five-hour vacation, Fantasy Football should be about the fun.

Good luck!

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.