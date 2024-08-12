🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Hazleton homicide trial of Jafet Rodriguez, charged with fatally shooting a store clerk nearly four years ago, was continued until 2025.

Jury selection was to take place Monday with the trial to commence Tuesday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough granted a request by prosecutors to continue Rodriguez’s trial until January.

Hazleton City Police allege Rodriguez, 43, shot Ashokkumar Patel inside Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, 2020.

Rodriguez reportedly patronized the food mart where he played an electronic skill game.

Patel was mopping the floor when Rodriguez, according to court records, entered and shoved him into a closet before firing a round from a .40-caliber handgun.

After the shooting, Rodriguez allegedly stole cash from the food mart.

During a pre-trial conference last week, Vough granted a request by assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin, Daniel Mulhern and Gerry Scott to have Angel Luis Rivera, 41, designated as a material witness.

Rivera admitted to selling Rodriguez the handgun several months before the fatal shooting, court records say.

Rivera was sentenced to 27 days to 23 months in prison.

It was not immediately known Monday morning if Rivera has been taken into custody on the material witness warrant.

Rodriguez is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and theft. He is represented by attorneys Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky.