The Pennsylvania Superior Court upheld the conviction of Clayton Leroy Knorr who was found guilty by a Luzerne County jury of drug trafficking and retaliating against a woman by attempting to give her a fatal concoction of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

Knorr, 43, formerly of West Main Street, Plymouth, faced a three-day jury trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough in January 2023, on charges he intended and attempted to kill Michelle Shulla who had a protection-from abuse order against him, according to court records.

Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Knorr when he met Shulla at a Park & Ride near Ashley on Sept. 22, 2021.

Knorr was accused of carrying a four-inch long glass vial filled with a mix of prescription drugs, cocaine and heroin. Knorr lured Shulla to meet him a day before a court proceeding on the PFA order, court records say.

A jury acquitted Knorr of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide, but was convicted on charges of retaliation against witness and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Vough sentenced Knorr to five years, six months to 11 years in state prison in March 2023.

Knorr appealed the jury’s verdict and sentence challenging the evidence presented during trial was insufficient to support convictions on witness retaliation and drug trafficking.

A three-member panel of the Superior Court in a 13-page opinion denied Knorr’s appeal.

“There was abundant evidence that Knorr disliked (Shulla), and blamed (Shulla_ for his issues in the PFA court, to the point Knorr wanted to harm (Shulla) and wanted her dead,” the appellate court ruled, noting Knorr feared being incarcerated and losing custody of a child at the PFA hearing on Sept. 23, 2021.

“The jury could reasonably infer Knorr’s retaliatory purpose for facing these consequences,” the Superior Court ruled.

As for the drug trafficking conviction, Knorr challenged the guilty verdict as Shulla could not accept “delivery” as she was unaware of his plans.

“Knorr is not entitled to relief on this claim either,” the Superior Court ruled. “We find evidence was sufficient to convict Knorr of possession with intent to deliver considering the circumstances, that the vial discovered on Knorr’s person at the time of arrest contained fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, xylazine and trazodone.”

Knorr is currently housed at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski prosecuted.