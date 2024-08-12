🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT announced on Monday that there will be lane restrictions and temporary lane closures on Interstate 81 according to the following:

• Northbound and southbound from Exit 175 (Dupont, Pittston) to Exit 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Avoca) in Luzerne County to perform geotechnical borings. Work will take place Monday through Friday from Aug. 12, through Aug. 23, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Work is weather-dependent.

• Northbound and southbound from Exit 202 (Fleetville/Tompkinsville) to Exit 206 (Glenwood/Lenoxville) in Lackawanna County for bridge inspection work. Work is currently taking place on Monday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is weather-dependent.

• Northbound and southbound from Exit 194 (Clarks Summit) to Exit 197 (Waverly) in Lackawanna County to perform bridge inspection work. Work will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is weather-dependent.

• Northbound between Exits 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Avoca) to Exit 185 (President Joseph R Biden Jr. Expressway) in Lackawanna County to perform crack sealing work. Work is currently taking place on Monday, Aug. 12, to Thursday, Aug. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17, will be used as a makeup day with potential work between the hours of 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Work is weather-dependent.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions.

In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.