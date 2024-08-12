🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE, PA – Comedian Rob Schneider will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices are: $45, $55, and $150, plus fees.

This show is for mature audiences only — ages 18-plus.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m., with a Kirby Member pre-sale beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

This show is presented by Martin Media.

About Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films and television and continues his world-wide stand-up tour.

Schneider’s first Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” premiered globally on August 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider’s family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider’s daughter Elle King.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider’s family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts.

Schneider started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band “Head On,” and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special also hosted by Miller.

The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly,” and starring roles in the feature films Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Animal, The Hot Chick, Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo and The Benchwarmers.

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo has the distinction of being the second highest grossing DVD in the U.S. in 2000.

Schneider’s early film roles also include Judge Dredd, Demolition Man, Beverly Hills Hillbillies and Down Periscope. He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past 20 years, including Grownups, The Waterboy, Little Nicky, The Longest Yard, 50 First Dates, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, You Don’t Mess With the Zohan.

Schneider is currently co-starring in Netflix’s “Home Team,” starring Kevin James and is embarking on his stand-up comedy tour throughout the summer. In addition, Schneider recently completed production on the film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which he produced, directed and starred in.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7- and 3-year-old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer/songwriter Elle King.