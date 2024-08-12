🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Former President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a Rally in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 4 p.m.

Site

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

255 Highland Park Blvd

Wilkes-Barre Township

Timeline of events

12 p.m. – Doors open

4 p.m.: Donald J. Trump delivers remarks

General Admission tickets:

https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-wilkes-barre-pennsy?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=240812-president_donald_j_trump_to_hold_a_rally_in_wilkes_barre_pennsylvania&utm_content=ncl-R6cmEgcZGX&_nlid=R6cmEgcZGX&_nhids=NzPRtYbB