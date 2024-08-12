Click here to subscribe today or Login.
DALLAS TWP. — With a week and a half to go before the start of the new school year, Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy began Monday’s school board meeting with several presentations regarding updates to the athletic handbook, Middle School schedule and the emergency operations plan.
Of note, the Middle School will no longer operate on a six-day cycle and will instead move to a 5-day week. All special 2-day courses, such as art, will be combined and offered at 45 day quarter courses instead of 36.
Band and chorus classes will also increase.
A double period of seventh grade math has been added as well, increasing instruction time in math to two 50 minute periods a day.
“The idea here was to take and build on some ideas and input that we’ve been talking about for a few years, and ultimately increase instructional time, decrease study halls and increase times during the school day to provide remediation and interventions,” Duffy explained.
Mountaineer Minutes, an end of day period that the high school has, will also be added at the middle school, although Duffy pointed out that the eighth graders will be not be let out early like the seniors.
Mountaineer Minutes will allow for a number of things, including more time for student intervention at the end of the day, as well as more time for faculty preparation.
Self Perception, which is a course given by school guidance counselors to addresses issues such as cyber bullying, will now be given to sixth graders.
The course from previously only available to seventh and eighth graders.
The athletic handbook was also revised. Athletic Director Mike Richards explained that student athletes will now only have to take and pass a physical once per year, instead of every season.
Physicals will still be offered during the fall, winter and spring, but students will only be required to complete one a year.
Richards said the change will help streamline the internal process for his staff and will help elevate some economic hardship on parents when it comes to medical co-pays.
Additionally, some changes were made to the emergency operations plan, including the addition of the new evacuation routes in case of an emergency.
The school board also approved roughly 30 substitute and guest teachers for the upcoming school year, as well as 11 substitute nurses.
A slew of sports coach and assistant coach positions for the upcoming fall and winter season were filled as well, for both men and women’s basketball, field hockey, tennis, wrestling, and swimming.
Several volunteer coaches for football, girls and boys volleyball, and girls and boys basketball were also approved.
Additionally, the board:
- Approved Blake Seiwell as an Aide for the Dallas School District at a rate of $12.06, effective 7-9-2024. Background check is on file.
- Approved agreement with Children’s Service Center/Milford E. Barnes, Jr. School for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Approved the extension to the 2022-2023 agreement, effective July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025 with ESS Support Services.
- Approved the agreement with Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, Inc., for prevention/education services, for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Approved the adoption of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit 2024-2025 IDEA Allocation Agreement.
- Approved the Luzerne Intermediate Unit WIDA Testing Protocol Agreement for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Approved the Luzerne Intermediate United Partial Agreement for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Approved an agreement with University of Scranton and Lackawanna College for duel enrollment.
- Approved Ann Marie Sutton, Jennifer Arkless, Tietje Weaver, Tara Prescott as clerical subs at a rate of $11/hr for the 2024-2025 school year.
- Approved Jarod Blockus as Technology Support Specialist at a salary of $47,000, effective Aug. 12, 2024.
- Approved Janet Smith as an aide for the 2024-2025 school year at a rate of $12.33/hr.
- Approved Sarah Thackston as a part-time LPN at an hourly rate of $21.35, effective Aug. 19, 2024.
- Approved Morgan Park as LTS for third grade, replacing Nicole Valkenburg, for the 2024-2025 school year at a salary scale of $73,726.
- Approved Brenna Daughtery-Bell as an LTS middle school teacher, replacing Amanda Perez, from Aug. 21, 2024 to Oct. 25, 2024 on a salary scale of $66,511 (prorated)
- Approved Taylor Davies as an LTS art teacher for Wycallis Primary Center, replacing Andrea Dunaway, for the 2024-2025 school year as a salary scale of $67,011.
- Approved Tess Mulhern as a first grade teacher at Wycallis Primary center, replacing Dania Lee-Virgo, at a salary scale of $55,849.
- Approved an agreement with Lehigh Valley Network to provide athletic training services for the 2024-2025 school year.