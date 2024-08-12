🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — With a week and a half to go before the start of the new school year, Dallas Superintendent Thomas Duffy began Monday’s school board meeting with several presentations regarding updates to the athletic handbook, Middle School schedule and the emergency operations plan.

Of note, the Middle School will no longer operate on a six-day cycle and will instead move to a 5-day week. All special 2-day courses, such as art, will be combined and offered at 45 day quarter courses instead of 36.

Band and chorus classes will also increase.

A double period of seventh grade math has been added as well, increasing instruction time in math to two 50 minute periods a day.

“The idea here was to take and build on some ideas and input that we’ve been talking about for a few years, and ultimately increase instructional time, decrease study halls and increase times during the school day to provide remediation and interventions,” Duffy explained.

Mountaineer Minutes, an end of day period that the high school has, will also be added at the middle school, although Duffy pointed out that the eighth graders will be not be let out early like the seniors.

Mountaineer Minutes will allow for a number of things, including more time for student intervention at the end of the day, as well as more time for faculty preparation.

Self Perception, which is a course given by school guidance counselors to addresses issues such as cyber bullying, will now be given to sixth graders.

The course from previously only available to seventh and eighth graders.

The athletic handbook was also revised. Athletic Director Mike Richards explained that student athletes will now only have to take and pass a physical once per year, instead of every season.

Physicals will still be offered during the fall, winter and spring, but students will only be required to complete one a year.

Richards said the change will help streamline the internal process for his staff and will help elevate some economic hardship on parents when it comes to medical co-pays.

Additionally, some changes were made to the emergency operations plan, including the addition of the new evacuation routes in case of an emergency.

The school board also approved roughly 30 substitute and guest teachers for the upcoming school year, as well as 11 substitute nurses.

A slew of sports coach and assistant coach positions for the upcoming fall and winter season were filled as well, for both men and women’s basketball, field hockey, tennis, wrestling, and swimming.

Several volunteer coaches for football, girls and boys volleyball, and girls and boys basketball were also approved.

Additionally, the board: