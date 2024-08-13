🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — Two people are facing hundreds of felony and misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty stemming from a months-long investigation into cockfighting at their residence on Sugarloaf Heights Road in Sugarloaf Township.

Reynaldo De Jesus Castillo, 62, and Annies M. Castillo, 68, are charged with animal fighting involving roosters and chickens and failing to provide food and water to the animals, according to court records filed by the SPCA of Luzerne County.

Humane officers with the SPCA received information on March 15 that chickens were not being fed and living in filthy conditions at the Sugarloaf Heights Road property, court records say.

As humane officers conducted a welfare check on the chickens, they allegedly encountered evidence that chickens and roosters were being used in cockfighting on the property.

Roosters were housed in cages covered with burlap bags as the birds did not have water and food, court records say.

A garage/shed with a padlocked door contained additional roosters as multiple roosters on the property had their combs and waddles cut that is consistent with cockfighting, according to court records.

A leather muff, also known as a boxing glove that allows a rooster to practice fighting, was allegedly found on one rooster.

Humane officers further discovered a package of antibiotics for roosters on the property, court records say.

A search warrant was served on the property April 10 when 77 live hens, 59 roosters, two dead roosters, 30 eggs and multiple leather muffs were seized.

Reynaldo Castillo and Annies Castillo are facing 830 total felony and misdemeanor counts of animal fighting, criminal conspiracy and neglect of animals.