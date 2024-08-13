🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A former cook at a Mexican restaurant in Dallas Township convicted by a Luzerne County jury of molesting a female co-worker was sentenced to up to two years in state prison Tuesday.

Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Luis Tepo-Martinez, 33, of Wyoming Street, to nine-months to two years in prison on two counts of indecent assault. Tepo-Martinez must also register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

A jury convicted Tepo-Martinez on the indecent assault counts following a two day trial in May.

Dallas Township police charged Tepo-Martinez after the woman claimed he pushed her into an office, pinned her against a wall and reached down her shirt inside Burrito Loco Mexican Restaurant on March 9, 2023.

During the trial, Tepo-Martinez’s attorney, Frank T. McCabe, argued it would had been impossible for Tepo-Martinez to pin both arms of the woman and reach down her shirt with only two hands.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr., who prosecuted, explained Tepo-Martinez used one hand to pin an arm of the woman and used his other elbow against the woman’s other arm while he reached down her shirt.

Police in court records said the woman had cuts on her hands and marks on her throat and chest area caused by Tepo-Martinez.

Tepo-Martinez was granted 523 days of pre-sentencing credit for time served at the county correctional facility.