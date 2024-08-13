🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski recently held a free event in Plains Township to help drivers in the 121st Legislative District replace their worn or damaged Pennsylvania license plates.

According to PennDOT, a license plate is eligible for replacement when one or more numbers or letters cannot be recognized from 50 feet away, or if the plate is blistered, peeling, discolored or loses reflectivity.

“Hosting events for the community that provide conveniences to processes like replacing license plates and other things like that is imperative to me and reduces the risk of drivers being pulled over and fined,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre.

Pashinski partnered with state and local police and held the free event at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center.