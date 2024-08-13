🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College will hold a Transfer In Day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday , Aug. 21, to help students enroll for the fall semester.

The event will be held at the main campus in Nanticoke and the centers in Wilkes-Barre, Pittston, Scranton, Hazleton, Berwick, Shamokin and Watsontown.

LCCC will hold tours and sessions at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Admissions, financial aid and academic personnel will be available to discuss enrollment and college degrees and conduct transfer transcript reviews.

Students who are either starting their educational journeys or those looking to transfer their credits from another school to LCCC are invited to attend the event.

Students can just show up on the day of the event or register and learn more about the event by visiting luzerne.edu.