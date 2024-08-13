National Park Service grants PennDOT necessary permits to begin construction

WILKES-BARRE — In announcing on Tuesday that work will begin this week to reopen Route 611, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright said he was proud of the team effort that worked together to move the project forward.

“This is what happens when we come together at all levels of government and I’m proud of what we accomplished as a team,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “I want to thank Sen. Rosemary Brown and Rep. Tarah Probst and all the offices who joined the cause to get the necessary repairs expedited and to get Route 611 back up and running. Today’s announcement is proof that locking arms delivers real results for the people we serve.”

Cartwright announced that work to reopen Route 611 will begin Wednesday after the National Park Service approved the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) special use permit application this week.

PennDOT officials said they expect it will take roughly 8 to 10 weeks to complete the project and get traffic flowing.

The approved plans include the installation of a temporary, free-standing rockfall barrier. This compromise, both agencies agree, will allow two-way traffic to flow while they continue working behind-the-scenes on a more permanent solution.

PennDOT’s contractor plans to begin moving barrier and other safety equipment into the area Wednesday. PennDOT’s scope of work includes roadway grading and realignment and the installation of free-standing metal posts, concrete barriers and protective chain-link fencing.

Next week, PennDOT plans to install worker protection fencing, perform preliminary work to install the concrete barrier, and begin the necessary excavation work. The week of Aug. 26, PennDOT plans to continue excavating and perform other work to install the concrete barrier.

PennDOT officials said they will provide regular updates as things progress.

Route 611 in the Delaware Water Gap area has remained closed after heavy rains led to a rockslide along Mount Minsi in December of 2022. When re-opening the road hit an impasse due to statuary limitations faced by NPS and PennDOT, Cartwright convened the multi-level meetings between the agencies and elected officials in the affected region.

“Our intention was to hold an ongoing, open discussion on how we could mitigate the challenges the National Park Service and PennDOT faced regarding the reopening of Route 611,” Cartwright said. “I am very pleased we were able to devise a cooperative strategy between both agencies that will provide much-needed relief,” Cartwright said.

