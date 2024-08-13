Dems, area legislators react to Trump’s upcoming Luzerne County visit

🔊 Listen to this

Republican David McCormick, left, addresses supporters at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Sept. 21, 2023, and Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaking during an event at AFSCME Council 13 offices, March 14, 2024, in Harrisburg.

WILKES-BARRE — Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump will visit the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the fifth time on Saturday, leaving many wondering if it will feature more of the vitriol of past appearances, or will he address “real issues” voters want to hear about.

Trump, who served as the 45th U.S. President, will deliver remarks at the Wilkes-Barre Township facility. He is scheduled to take the stage at 4 p.m., but some have already speculated that he may not speak until 5 p.m. Doors will open at noon.

A news release from the Trump campaign said, “Hard-working Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden Administration’s dangerously liberal policies and radical Democrats are failing the Keystone State. Prices are excruciatingly high, cost of living has soared, crime has skyrocketed, and illegal immigrants are pouring into our country.

“In Kamala Harris’ America, Pennsylvanians are struggling to afford the basics and stay safe.”

Harris campaign issues response

Trump is facing a surging challenge from the Democratic team of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The Democratic National Convention will be held next week in Chicago and political observers say the momentum of the Harris-Walz campaign is expected to swell.

The Harris for President campaign issued a statement on Trump’s plan to visit Pennsylvania.

Onotse Omoyeni, Pennsylvania Rapid Response Director for Harris for President, released the following statement:

“In 2020, Pennsylvanians kicked Donald Trump out of office because he failed them as president — from destroying over 275,000 jobs to laying the groundwork to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Trump’s Project 2025 agenda would be even worse for Pennsylvanian families: allow companies to rip off workers, spike health care costs and slash Social Security while giving more handouts to billionaires and banning abortion in all 50 states — including Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvanians don’t want to go back to the failure, chaos and division of Donald Trump. This latest visit will help remind voters why we rejected him last time and why we have to come together, work hard and beat him again.”

The Harris-Walz campaign said they were not aware of any plans for the Democratic team to visit Luzerne County.

Cartwright gives statement

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, said this:

“Northeastern Pennsylvania has always played a critical role in our elections, and this year is no exception. I expect both parties will continue working to deliver their message directly to our area’s voters.”

Meuser welcomes visit

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, said he is looking forward to welcoming Trump back to Pennsylvania this weekend.

“President Trump has been strong and steadfast in his plan to Make America Great Again,” Meuser said. “He has a proven track record of delivering for the American people. He reinvigorated our economy, renegotiated our trade deals, secured our borders, established American energy dominance, and strengthened our national security. He will achieve this and more in his second term. Time and time again, he has demonstrated the strength, resolve, and courage our nation needs in a leader.”

Meuser went on to say that Trump’s many visits to Pennsylvania highlights his commitment to the Commonwealth and its people.

“During this visit, President Trump will continue promoting a commonsense conservative agenda, which includes advancing pro-growth initiatives, fiscal responsibility, global competitiveness, and energy dominance — benefiting all Americans,” Meuser said. “This is a stark contrast to the dangerously liberal agenda of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz that offers nothing but open borders, higher taxes, attacks on American energy and weakness around the world.”

Casey’s office issues statement

The campaign staff for U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, issued a statement regarding Casey’s Republican challenger David McCormick, who is expected to appear and speak at the Trump rally.

TaNisha Cameron, Pennsylvania Democratic Party spokesperson, issued the following statement:

“As David McCormick takes the stage on Saturday, he won’t be able to defend his toxic record of investing millions in China’s largest fentanyl producer while thousands of Pennsylvanians suffered, celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and even investing in Chinese military companies. McCormick’s dangerous record has hurt Pennsylvanians and it’s disqualifying.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.