PLAINS TWP. — PennDOT said on Wednesday that lane restrictions began on the Route 115 interchange reconstruction project in Plains Township.

One traffic lane will be maintained while the project is being constructed.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The project is estimated to be completed in the winter of 2027.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.