Inaugural ‘Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby’ set for Oct. 12

A kiosk in Kirby Park denotes where the legendary 600-plus-foot home run off the bat of George Herman ‘Babe’ Ruth landed back in 1926.

Samantha Kennelly Hinkle, development specialist for the Children’s Miracle Network, left, speaks at Wednesday’s news conference announcing the ‘The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Derby,’ set for Oct. 12, in Kirby Park. Looking on are Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County manager; and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

WILKES-BARRE — Gathered around a kiosk in Kirby Park that denotes where the legendary 600-plus-foot home run off the bat of George Herman “Babe” Ruth landed back in 1926, a new event was announced to commemorate the historical blast.

Enter the “The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Derby,” which will celebrate the great story involving a man who is, perhaps, the most famous athlete of all time.

The event, presented by Visit Luzerne County and the City of Wilkes-Barre, will be held Oct. 12 — the 98th anniversary of Ruth’s legendary — and sometimes disputed — home run.

According to a 2009 Times Leader story, Bill Jenkinson of Willow Grove authored two books about baseball — one specifically about Babe Ruth that includes lengthy verse about that fabled day on Oct. 12, 1926, when Ruth is reported to have clouted the longest home run on record.

The blast occurred at Artillery Park — which sits adjacent to Kirby Park — and landed some 600-plus feet away. Jenkinson said Ruth always claimed that his longest home run was hit in Wilkes-Barre.

“In researching Ruth, I found that he really enjoyed Northeast Pennsylvania and its people,” Jenkinson said in the 2009 story. “He often visited the area to hunt and fish and he hung out in some bars. That’s a fact, it’s not being contrived to make a story.”

Jenkinson said the people of Wilkes-Barre and the region should be proud of what Ruth did at Artillery Park in 1926.

What happened in 1926?

Here’s what happened, according to a story that ran in the Oct. 13, 1926, edition of The Wilkes-Barre Morning Record:

Ruth was at Artillery Park to play in an exhibition game between Hughestown and Larksville. Ruth played for Hughestown and he challenged Larksville hurler Ernie Corkran to throw him his best stuff — a fastball right down the heart of the plate.

Ruth hit the ball that some say was still rising when it cleared the fence — a distance of 400 feet from home plate.

“When I hit that ball, it felt as if it was going to the best clout I ever took at one,” Ruth was quoted in the Record story.

Reportedly, Ruth was so impressed with the shot that he asked that it be measured. Some reports say it was the only time in his life that he ever made such a request.

And the tale of the tape showed that it was an estimated 650 feet.

It is considered the longest recorded home run in baseball history.

A home run idea

The idea to create the Home Run Derby came from Alan K. Stout, executive director at Visit Luzerne County. Stout said the event will take place on the main softball field at Kirby Park, which sits directly next to where “The Bambino’s” ball landed and where the Babe Ruth kiosk now stands.

Stout said the derby will be open to all men and women, ages 16 and up, who feel they are capable of launching a ball out of the ballpark. (He said there will be a male/female derby and the distance of the fence will be modified for the women.)

The entrance fee will be $35, and Stout said there will be no charge for spectators. All money raised will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Samantha Kennelly Hinkle, development specialist for the Children’s Miracle Network, attended the news conference.

The Derby will offer “Sultan of Swat” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the longest home runs and “Bambino” awards for the male and female contestants that hit the most home runs. Participants will be eligible to win both awards.

The winner of each award will be presented with a large trophy and have their photo taken with the trophy in front of the Babe Ruth kiosk. Those photos will be shared with the media.

“This is an event that I’ve been thinking about doing for a few years, and I decided this was the year to try to put it all together,” Stout said. “Fortunately, the City of Wilkes-Barre loved the idea, and we’ve been able to put a great planning committee together. And it’s so fitting the monies raised will benefit the Geisinger Children’s Miracle Network/Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. The Babe loved kids and was charitable toward them. In fact, during his same visit to Wilkes-Barre in 1926 — during which he hit the 650-foot home run — he visited children at Mercy Hospital in South Wilkes-Barre, which is now owned by Geisinger.”

Stout added that the derby will also feature a hot dog vendor.

“The Babe loved hot dogs,” said Stout. “And so, we must have hot dogs.”

Pre-derby challenge

In addition to the “Sultan of Swat” derby, Stout said Mayor George Brown of the City of Wilkes-Barre has issued a pre-derby challenge from the City of Wilkes-Barre employees to Luzerne County employees.

“In addition to helping celebrate Babe Ruth and this great part of local history with the ‘Sultan of Swat’ event, I propose that the City and the County square off in a little derby of our own, an hour or so before the actual derby,” said Brown. “Obviously, we’re great partners with the county in presenting an event like this — and it will be all in fun — but if they accept my offer, the city aims to win.”

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo has accepted the challenge.

“Game on!” said Crocamo. “Though the City vs. County derby is not the main event, and it’s all in fun, we will be taking our best swings!”

Crocamo, an avid New York Yankees fan, said she would seek to hire sluggers Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for a day to compete in the tournament.

The City vs. County Derby will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — without Judge and Soto.

Stout said the female derby will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The male derby will follow from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Champ,” the official mascot of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, will also be on hand.

Event has family’s blessing

Stout said that the family of Babe Ruth and their attorneys have approved the use of his name and likeness to promote The Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby. It is an officially licensed event.

“We reached out, and they really liked the idea,” said Stout. “I think they love the fact that there’s a charitable component to it, involving kids. We also explained that we’ll be celebrating the legacy of Babe Ruth and his memorable visit to Wilkes-Barre in a fun, respectful, and appropriate way.

“May the best sluggers win.”

The planning committee for the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby is Alan K. Stout, Visit Luzerne County; Mayor George Brown, City of Wilkes-Barre; Mike Slusser, City of Wilkes-Barre; Brandon Owens, City of Wilkes-Barre; Sarah Harris, Visit Luzerne County; Jim Martin, Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame; Samantha Hinkle, Geisinger; and Rich Kachmarsky and Ron Trimble, both longtime officials within the Wyoming Valley softball community.

To register to participate in the Babe Ruth Sultan of Swat Home Run Derby, visit www.visitluzernecouny.com.

