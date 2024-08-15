🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man asked “for mercy” during his sentencing hearing for possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials.

Paul Johnson, 48, of Chilwick Street, apologized Thursday telling Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas he “embarrassed himself and his family,” as he pleaded to let him continue to support his family.

Lupas sentenced Johnson to six-to-23 months at the county correctional facility on charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. Johnson pled guilty to the two counts May 21.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski said Johnson was arrested after county detectives investigated a Cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Levandoski further noted Johnson admitted to county detectives he joined “online groups” that shared similar sexual interest.

Court records say Johnson admitted to viewing, receiving and sharing child sexual abuse materials using his cellular phone.

Johnson must also serve 18 months probation and register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.