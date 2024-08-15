🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A federal jury in U.S. District Court in Scranton convicted a Wilkes-Barre woman of delivering fentanyl that caused the death of a woman in Wilkes-Barre in 2020.

Asiana Christine Williams, 30, was convicted Tuesday following a seven day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Williams was accused of selling a quantity of fentanyl to a woman who died two hours after ingesting the rug on Feb. 15, 2020, the news release says.

Williams was also found guilty of trafficking fentanyl in Wilkes-Barre on March 5, 2020, and maintaining a drug-involved house at 76 Lockhart St., Wilkes-Barre, from December 2018 through May 2020, according to the news release.

During the seven day trial, prosecutors presented 24 witnesses, including a forensic pathologist, a forensic toxicologist, a medical toxicologist, a forensic cellular phone examiner, and an expert in cellular phone towers.

Williams was charged following an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lehman Township police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Kyle Moreno prosecuted.