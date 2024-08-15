Home News Summer happy hour series returns News Summer happy hour series returns By Times Leader - August 15, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Staff Report Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co. Margaret Roarty | Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co. Margaret Roarty | Times Leader Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co. Margaret Roarty | Times Leader ❮ ❯ WILKES-BARRE — Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co. View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre clear sky enter location 66.9 ° F 69.1 ° 63.9 ° 90 % 1.9mph 0 % Fri 86 ° Sat 75 ° Sun 72 ° Mon 70 ° Tue 57 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content