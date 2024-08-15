Staff Report

Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co. Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Sunsets on South Main, the summer happy hour series hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, returned to the Midtown Village downtown for the second to last event of the season, featuring the band Teddy Young and the Aces. The final Sunsets on SOMA pop up event will take place Sep. 19 with musical guests Joe Burke and Co.