Pittston Tomato Festival kicked off Thursday, will continue through Sunday

Stu, the mascot of the Pittston Tomato Festival, stands near the Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo as he addresses the crowd on the opening day of the Tomato Festival.
Fred Adams | For Times Leader
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was named the Pittston Tomato Festival Grand Marshal as the sash was placed on him by Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.
Beau Bennie 2, of Forrest City, enjoys a cut of pizza at the Pittston Tomato Festival accompanied by his parents, Tom and Kaielyn Bennie.
Gianna Guiliano fills an order at Tony’s Pizza on the opening day of the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Amy Ogin fills an order at Yogi’s Potato Pancakes stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival opening night.
Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin, who was named the Pittston Tomato Festival Grand Marshal, holds his son, Liam, 1, as his wife, Lindsay, fusses with Liam on the stage of the Pittston Tomato Festival.
Cathy Irwin makes potato pancakes at Yogi’s Potato Pancakes stand at the Pittston Tomato Festival opening night.
Asher Smiga, 1, of Pittston is feed pasta shells by his father, Kristopher, at the Pittston Tomato Festival on the opening day of the event.
PITTSTON — The 2024 Pittston Tomato Festival kicked off with an opening ceremony on Thursday, drawing large crowds to the city’s downtown. The annual event, which features a parade, 5K run, games, rides, live entertainment, arts and crafts, bingo and more, will continue through Sunday. For a complete schedule and list of activities, visit pittstontomatofestival.info.