WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month at 3.4% in July — the tenth consecutive month at 3.4% and it remains well under the U.S. unemployment rate which rose by two-tenths of a percentage point from its June rate to 4.3%.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2024.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point above its record low July 2023 level of 3.2%, while the national rate was up eight-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 1,000 over the month to 6,602,000 in July. The decline was due to a drop in resident employment, which also was down 1,000 from June.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 12,200 over the month to a record high of 6,191,000, setting the 12th consecutive record high for Pennsylvania’s jobs count.

Jobs increased from June in six of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement was a gain of 7,700 jobs in government. Education & health services reached a record high for the 14th consecutive month.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 105,000 with gains in eight of the 11 supersectors.

Education & health services (+57,100) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.

Note: The data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July 2024 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

