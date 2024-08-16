Man claims that he forgot he had it with him

AVOCA — A man told Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Thursday that he forgot he had a gun in his carry-on bag.

TSA officers at the airport intercepted a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets at the airport checkpoint on Aug. 15.

TSA said it was the third firearm that TSA officers have detected at the airport checkpoint this year.

The weapon was caught as the man, a resident of Harveys Lake, entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the firearm among his carry-on items. The man claimed that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

TSA officials notified the police who confiscated the gun. Law enforcement officers confiscate guns, not TSA officials.

This individual now faces a stiff financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Telling us that you forgot that you had a loaded gun with you is unacceptable,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “What that tells me is that this individual needs to be more responsible with regard to knowing where his firearm is at all times. Bringing loaded guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation and this individual can expect to receive a federal fine that will be in the thousands of dollars.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint also carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and individuals who want to travel with their gun should do their homework to make sure that they are not violating any local firearm laws.

Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Unsure if an item should be packed in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither? Download the free myTSA app, which has a handy “What can I bring?” feature that allows you to type in the item to find out if it can fly. Or ask on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA.

Travelers may send a question by texting “Travel” to AskTSA (275-872).

