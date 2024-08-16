🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Pennsylvania State Police will be assisting the United States Secret Service, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department and other agencies with safety and security of a visit to Mohegan Sun Arena by former president Donald J. Trump.

The visit will include temporary delays and closures on Interstate 81 and Exit 168 Highland Park interchange in the afternoon hours.

Motorists are reminded of delays, backups and congestion in and around these areas throughout the day.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police Chief Will Clark said members of law enforcement met on Thursday at the arena to discuss security measures being implemented for Trump’s visit.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, will visit the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the fifth time on Saturday.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 4 p.m., but some have already speculated that he may not speak until 5 p.m. Doors will open at noon.

