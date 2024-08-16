🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Dr. Val Arkoosh, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) secretary, this week reminded Pennsylvanians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to protect their EBT cards and personal information, to avoid becoming a victim of skimming, which is the act of applying a device to a point-of-sale (POS) machine or an ATM in an effort to read a card’s magnetic strip, gather its data, and create a cloned card.

“DHS works diligently to ensure the benefits DHS administers get to the Pennsylvanians who need them, which is why we take fraud prevention so seriously,” said Arkoosh. “I urge Pennsylvanians to take as many precautionary steps as possible to avoid falling victim to identity theft. Make sure you inspect a card reader before swiping your card, and if you suspect that there is a card skimmer attached to a device, don’t use the device, immediately inform the business owner or staff, and call the DHS fraud tip line.”

Pennsylvanians are urged to take an extra look before scanning their card at POS machine to ensure there is no skimming attachment. Retailers must also remain vigilant and be responsible for the removal of skimming devices in order to protect their customers.

The FBI recommends the following when using a POS terminal:

• Inspect POS terminals, ATMs and other card readers before using. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. Don’t use any card reader if you notice anything unusual.

• Pull at the edges of the POS keypad before entering your PIN to make sure a skimming device is not attached. Then, cover the keypad when you enter your PIN to prevent cameras from recording your entry.

• Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

• Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

• Avoid using your debit card when you have linked accounts. Use a credit card instead.

• Contact your financial institution if the ATM doesn’t return your card after you end or cancel a transaction.

EBT balance and transaction inquiries, as well as card replacements, can be requested from DHS’s EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366. Do not use third party apps to check EBT balances. Anyone who believes their EBT card has been compromised should reach out to their local County Assistance Office (CAO) to report suspected fraud and replace their current card.

Please report any potential skimming activity by calling the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477) or making a report through the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) website. Pennsylvanians can keep an eye out for current scams and phishing attempts on DHS’ Scam page. Additionally, Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact DHS’ Office of Income Maintenance.

Individuals are also encouraged to report any SNAP theft to local law enforcement.

The Shapiro Administration announced in July 2023 that Pennsylvanians who have had their SNAP benefits stolen can have them replaced.

SNAP recipients who have had their benefits electronically stolen should fill out a Benefit Theft Claim via a PDF form or web form within 60 calendar days of the incident. DHS will then validate within 30 calendar days of the request being submitted for evaluation, and if a replacement is to be issued, it can be done within 10 calendar days of the evaluation.

Sen. Casey’s Price Gouging Prevention Act cracks down on excessive price increases

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, this week applauded the growing support for his Price Gouging Prevention Act, including from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Casey said this legislation would crack down on corporate price gouging and protect American families from “greedflation” by creating a new federal ban on grossly excessive price increases and authorizing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general to enforce the ban.

Since November 2023, Sen. Casey has been investigating corporate price gouging and other actions by big corporations that have squeezed the budgets of American families.

“Families are sick and tired of being squeezed by giant corporations that are jacking up their prices and raking in record profits,” Casey said. “I call it greedflation, and I’m fighting back. This critical legislation will crack down on big corporations and finally prohibit price gouging. It’s about damn time that we hold corporations accountable for ripping off hardworking American families.”

Casey said the Price Gouging Prevention Act fights back against corporations that take advantage of American families and prey on consumers through greedflation. He said this “commonsense legislation” mirrors a similar Pennsylvania law against “unconscionably excessive” price gouging, which is not yet banned at the national level.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Casey said big corporations raised their prices by even more than necessary to cover increases in their costs — hiding behind inflation and supply chain disruptions to do it. Now that the market shock of the pandemic has abated and the inflation rate is below 3% for the first time since 2021, Casey said corporations’ costs are coming down and profits are rising.

But for American families, Casey said prices remain high. Casey said this legislation would not only ban price gouging but would grant the FTC and state attorneys general the authority to enforce the law.

Rep. Watro to host Senior Citizens Expo on Sept. 19 at Laurel Mall

In his continuing effort to improve the quality of life for older residents in the Hazleton area, Rep. Dane Watro, R-hazleton, will host his annual Senior Citizens Expo on Thursday, Sept. 19.

The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside Laurel Mall, 106 Laurel Mall Road, Hazle Township.

“There are many worthwhile programs and services available to seniors in our area,” said Watro. “My expo makes it easier and more convenient to learn of this information by bringing everyone together in one place. I encourage seniors and their caregivers to make plans to join us and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The expo will feature exhibitors from nonprofit agencies; local, state and federal governments; and area businesses that will provide information on a wide range of topics, including health care, insurance, nutrition and exercise, fire safety, financial planning, fraud protection, government and personal safety.

Free health screenings will also be offered, courtesy of area health care providers, including glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. Please note the blood and glucose testing will be performed starting at 9 a.m. Participants are reminded to refrain from eating after midnight.

In addition, participants are invited to bring used eyeglasses for donation and any old or unwanted prescription drugs for safe disposal.

Any seniors who need special accommodations to attend the expo should call Watro’s district office in Hazleton at 570-453-1344 for assistance.

Sen. Baker’s annual district photo contest is running through Sept. 30

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, this week announced the launch of the “Scenes from the 20th Senatorial District Annual Photo Contest” — inviting residents of the district to showcase their photography skills and capture the beauty and unique character of the community.

The photo contest — which runs through Sept. 30 — is open to all amateur photographers residing within the 20th Senatorial District, which includes all of Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Participants are encouraged to submit their best photographs that highlight the natural landscapes, community events, historical landmarks and everyday life within the district.

“Our district is rich with natural beauty and vibrant communities,” Baker said. “This contest is a wonderful opportunity for residents to share their perspectives and showcase what makes our area so special. I am excited to see the creativity and talent of our local photographers.”

To enter, participants must complete the online submission form and upload their photos via the link. Each participant may submit up to three photographs. All submissions should be original, high-quality images that reflect the spirit of the district. Photos must be taken by residents of the 20th Senatorial District, within the boundaries of the district.

Winning photographs will be featured on Baker’s official website, social media channels and in various district publications. All photos will be shared in the Scenes from the 20th Senatorial District photo gallery. One photo will be featured in Baker’s e-newsletter each week.

For more information about the contest, please visit www.senatorbaker.com or contact her office at 570-675-3931.

State encourages Pennsylvanians to access free career help, employment opportunities

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week kicked off a weeks-long campaign to encourage Pennsylvania workers and local employers to engage with the one-stop-shop services available through PA CareerLink — a network of 62 offices overseen by L&I, embedded in local communities, and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain, and maintain family-sustaining employment.

For employers, PA CareerLink connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.

For the next few weeks, PA CareerLink locations across Pennsylvania will host job fairs and other public events to educate Pennsylvanians about the many career paths and opportunities available.

“As Governor Shapiro reminds us often, every person should have the opportunity to chart a career path that is right for them,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “That’s what our PA CareerLink offices are here to provide — opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed, find their passions, and support their families. The doors at PA CareerLink offices are always open to Pennsylvanians, but for the next few weeks we’re strongly encouraging any and all workers to come visit us, see what’s available, and let the pros at PA CareerLink help get you on the path of your choosing.”

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget includes a $30 million increase for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming and equipment and a first-time $2 million investment for nursing apprenticeships.

Northeast Region:

PA CareerLink Luzerne County at Hazleton, 75 North Laurel St., Hazleton.

Sept. 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This job fair will feature on-site help for job seekers, including resume assistance and interview tips from PA CareerLink staff and local employers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.