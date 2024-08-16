🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Transportation Authority will provide added service between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to accommodate the influx of people attending the Pittston Tomato Festival. The bus is open to the public and will cost the regular fare of $1.75. Seniors ride free.

Buses will run in two continuous loops departing the Railroad Station every five minutes from 11 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. and departing the Tomato Festival every five minutes from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Bus Loop 1 will pick up at the Railroad Station, drop off on Church Street in Pittston, and return to the Railroad Station. The Bus Loop 2 will pick up at the Railroad Station, drop off in downtown Pittston, and return to the Railroad Station.

Bus Loop 1

INBOUND FROM THE RAILROAD STATION: The bus will travel right on Main Street, left on New St., left on Parsonage St., right on Center St., right on Laurel St., right on William St., left on Church St., and drop off passengers at the end of Church Street at the stop sign.

OUTBOUND FROM PITTSTON: The bus will travel left on Broad St., right on Front St., left on Broad St., left on the Pittston By-Pass, left on William St., immediate right on Laurel St., left on Center St., left on Parsonage St., right on New St., right on Main St., and left into the Railroad Station.

Bus Loop 2

INBOUND FROM THE RAILROAD STATION: The bus will travel right on Main St., right on Kennedy Blvd., left at the monument on Main St. Dropoff/pick-up will be in front of the big white tent just past the UFCW Federal Credit Union.

OUTBOUND FROM PITTSTON: The bus will travel straight on Main St. and make a left into the Railroad Station.