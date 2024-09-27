Kirby Center fully restored after flood damage

Extensive water damage occurred on Oct. 10, 2023, flooding the entire lower level of the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts.

Two bar areas at the lower level of the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts were damaged due to the 500,000 gallons of water that flooded the lower leverl on Oct. 10, 2023.

Executive Director Joell Yarmel, left, gives brief remarks on Thursday as several Kirby Center ushers stand and watch.

The new Kirby Center marquee is equipped with LED lights. The last time the marque was updated was 25 years ago.

WILKES-BARRE — Considering the numerous challenges it has faced since it was first built in 1938, it would be fair to say that the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square is intimately familiar with the well-known adage, “The show must go on.”

From surviving the Agnes flood in 1972 to bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic venue has become the very embodiment of the phrase, managing to keep its doors open despite decades of cultural and economic change.

So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that less than a year after a massive water main break dumped half a million gallons of water into its lower level, destroying offices, bathrooms and dressing rooms, the space is now completely restored and back open to the public.

The Kirby Center unveiled the work Thursday night at a small gathering filled with board members, staff, local officials and representatives of the businesses that worked tirelessly to get the venue back up and running.

“It was hard on us not having this lower level with the additional bar and bathrooms. On busy shows, it was a little crazy,” said Bobby Kelchner, director of operations. “Having this space back open is a huge benefit.”

In addition to fully renovated dressing rooms, office space and bathrooms, Kelchner said the theater took the opportunity to add another point-of-sale system at the bar to reduce lines.

“We also had some plumbing issues that we found and fixed. [The flooding] helped expose that and we were able to do updates,” he said.

Board President Andrea Caladie couldn’t stop smiling.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to open back up again in the time frame we were able to do it,” she said.

Although the Kirby Center took a summer hiatus beginning June 3 in order to complete the restoration work, the venue remained open through most of the construction process.

Executive Director Joell Yarmel thanked the entire Kirby Center staff, especially the ushers, during to her brief remarks for holding down the fort amid reconstruction efforts.

“You were there every step of the way,” she said. “Last year was extremely difficult not utilizing this space for 1800 people at times and using portable bars and trying to maximize every inch of the space. You made it look effortless.”

Seeing the finished project, it’s hard to imagine the entire floor was under nearly 6 feet of water just last year.

“It went above the sinks in the bathroom,” Marketing Director Neil Prisco remembered. “Everything had to get remodeled because it was destroyed.”

Hearing about the damage was devastating for Caladie.

“You know, this building is a historic building so anything that happens to this place you just take personally,” she said. “For the community who loves this building, you want to maintain it the way it’s always been.”

Although the venue had to reschedule several shows, it was back up and running with limited capabilities in about two weeks.

For that swift action, the staff at the Kirby Center thanked Heat Restoration for its mitigation efforts and Apollo Electric, which restored the building’s power.

“It’s amazing. All of the contractors did such a great job. For me, coming in as a new director of operations, it was special to be part of rebuilding such a historic building,” Kelchner said.

Yarmel also thanked Champion Builders, the same business that redesigned the theater’s dressing rooms before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They came in at the end of October and by the second week in December, had all of those dressing rooms completely rebuilt for us to reuse again,” she explained.

Caladie added, “Our sponsors, our members, they all contributed. They provided so much support and additional financing to get us back on track.”

Prisco described the year-long process as “turning lemons into lemonade” because it enabled the theater to make some much-needed upgrades.

For example, the concession stands in the lobby have brand new countertops and there are now screens on the walls throughout the building, to give information to guests during shows or events.

However, Prisco’s favorite addition would have to be the new, fully LED light marquee. The theater didn’t have access to the marque at all during its restoration efforts and seeing it lit up again after being out for so long warmed his heart.

“I’ve always believed that when the lights are on in front of the Kirby, downtown lights up. It shines.”