🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman was cleared on felony assault charges related to a slashing in 2022.

A Luzerne County jury acquitted Sybil Victoria Harris, 34, of Fellows Avenue, on two counts of aggravated assault following a two day trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Harris was convicted on misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Attorney Mark W. Bufalino represented Harris.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Harris for the incident at North Main and Bennett streets on Nov. 24, 2022.

Court records say Harris, Monica Spence and Sharay Hall arrived in the same vehicle to patronize a restaurant/bar in the area.

Spence and Hall entered the eatery as Harris took her time exiting the vehicle.

Once inside the eatery, Harris and Spence engaged in an argument as security told them to go outside.

Spence told police, court records say, she felt a burning sensation on her arm as Harris left the area.

A bystander used a coat as a tourniquet on Spence’s arm who was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 27.