🔊 Listen to this

The White House traveling press corps files off Air Force One at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Friday morning.

Sniper guards are seen atop a building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport awaiting the arrival of President Joe Biden.

Sniper guards are seen atop a building at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport awaiting the arrival of President Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden departs Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Friday morning to head to Scranton to attend the funeral of his lifelong friend, Thomas J. Bell.

AVOCA — President Joe Biden returned to his hometown on Friday to pay respects to his lifelong friend, Thomas J. Bell.

Bell, 81, of Waverly, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Sept. 18, after an illness.

The President is attending the funeral of his childhood best friend at St Paul’s Catholic Church in the city’s Green Ridge section. Biden delivered a heartwarming eulogy.

Biden was seated during the funeral mass in the front row, in the right aisle. He began his eulogy at 12:20 p.m.

He said he was baptized in St. Paul’s Church and that he and Bell went to school at St. Paul’s and their families were friends for generations.

“Tommy knew how much I cared about the Bell family and how much I cared about Scranton,” Biden said. “Scranton climbs in your heart. There’s no way of getting it out, even if I wanted to. I don’t.”

Biden mentioned the gang of four — a childhood friend group made up of him, Bell, and two others. Biden said on Saturdays they would come home from watching movies, climbing from tree limbs together and using their imagination to envision crocodiles in the river.

“Tommy was an unusual man,” Biden said. “He was, everything was an adventure. Nothing was mundane. The ordinary was boring and the extraordinary was thrilling.”

The president mentioned that he stuttered as a kid.

“Tommy would look at me and say Joe, you can do anything, you can be anything, he was like a coach. He was a friend with a special heart who always put light in your heart.”

Biden also called Bell “a friend who was larger than life.”

“When you’re with Tommy, you knew you could win,” Biden said.

Biden recalled when he announced for president, Bell convinced him he could win.

“A friend with a special grace who could laugh away fear,” Biden said. “All the years later, no matter what was going on, I was his Joe and he was Tommy. Nothing changed in our relationship.”

Biden said, “Tommy lived the way we should, not reckless but still all out — nothing held back. Tommy always believed hope and history did rhyme,” Biden said, citing the Irish poet Seamus Heaney.

“The fact is that Tommy had an incredible impact on people, an incredible impact on my family,” Biden said.

Biden said his sister, Valerie, cried on the phone for about five minutes when he told her Bell died.

Biden said if he had to define Bell in a single word — “character.”

“Immense character,” “extraordinary character,” Biden said.

The president became emotional during his eulogy.

“I apologize, I’m supposed to be the President and not get emotional, but Tommy brings out all the emotion in me,” Biden said. “I could always count on Tommy and hope he knew he could always count on me as well.”

The president recalled that after Beau died, he found comfort in Bell and in his church.

“To Tommy’s family, I know it’s hard to believe, but having lost a son, a daughter, a wife — they will come — when you open that closet and smell a fragrance — brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye,” Biden said.

The President paused for a few seconds, getting emotional for a second time.

“Tommy was a —,” he said, pausing again. “All these years, we stayed close, it matters. I apologize for getting emotional. I thank you all for allowing me to participate.”

He said he used to joke with Bell that they both married above “their station.”

Biden ended his eulogy at 12:31 p.m. Some people in the crowd stood up to clap for him. He gave himself the sign of the cross and sat back down in the pew.

Before Biden spoke, Bell’s daughter gave a eulogy.

Biden embraced her when he walked up for his remarks and she kissed him on the cheek.

She thanked the President at the beginning of her eulogy for being there for their family and for calling her mother last week. She said it wasn’t surprising the Biden was at the funeral because he’s the living embodiment of the idea that all roads lead back to Scranton.

She also said that her father, Biden, and two others were the four horsemen as young boys and were inseparable.

Earlier this week, Biden released a statement about Bell:

“Scranton, Pennsylvania is a place that climbs into your heart and never leaves. It’s home. It’s that special place etched in your heart.

“I was born there. Even after my family moved to Claymont, Delaware, as my dad found work, we’d return to our old Green Ridge neighborhood in Scranton and spend time with our friends, Charlie Roth, Larry Orr, and Tommy Bell.

“Tommy and I lived three blocks apart. We sat next to each other during grade school at St. Paul’s. From swinging on branches to running by the river, Tommy was the friend with the special heart, who would always lighten your heart. Over the next 70 years, he was the best friend at weddings, funerals, campaign rallies, and so many memories. You could always count on Tommy, and I hope he knew he could always count of me.

“Tommy became an insurance agent. He served in the National Guard. He and his of wife of 51 years, Ellen, raised their four children in Scranton. They became my family.

“In building their great American life, Tommy took genuine pride in the success of his family, community, and our nation. He returned love with boundless loyalty. He was a man of honor, decency, and grace. A man of utmost character.

‘Tommy embodied a simple truth about our nation. There is nothing ordinary about being an American. We are extraordinary. Tommy was extraordinary.

“It’s as if William Butler Yeats had Tommy in mind when he wrote, ‘Think where man’s glory most begins and ends and say my glory was I had such friends.’

“Tommy Bell was such a friend. I will miss him dearly. Jill and I and our entire family send our prayers to Ellen, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Bell family.

“May God bless Tommy Bell, a great American, and a good man.”

Biden’s plane arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport at 10:15 a.m. — Bell’s funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. Biden’s motorcade drove off at 10:27 a.m.

President Joe Biden’s motorcade leaves the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport for the funeral of his childhood friend, Tom Bell, Sr.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.