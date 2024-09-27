🔊 Listen to this

Representatives from the United Blend PA Community Center spoke on behalf of their organization at Thursday’s Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event at Margarita Azul.

Wilkes-Barre POWER! held its monthly networking event on Thursday at Margarita Azul. This month’s featured organizations were United Blend PA Community Center and the Hispanic Outreach Program and La Raza Association.

United Blend PA Community Center is “a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help the Luzerne County community fortify its educational growth and advocate for the equality and orientation of residents regardless of religion, ethnicity, immigration status, and gender.”

The Hispanic Outreach Program “connects and motivates first-generation college students from similar cultural backgrounds to help each other achieve their academic goals.” The La Raza Association is “an affiliated, student club at King’s College.”