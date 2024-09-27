🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — NETWORK’s Nuns on the Bus & Friends is hitting the road — and they will stop in Scranton on Tuesday at Marywood University.

President Joe Biden is expected to appear at the event, according to campaign sources.

On this two-and-a-half-week, nonpartisan, nationwide “Vote Our Future” Tour, Nuns on the Bus & Friends will call on Catholics and all people of goodwill to be multi-issue voters and to protect the freedoms that promote a future of flourishing for all of us.

According to the Nuns on the Bus website, the Town Hall will be held at Marywood University’s Liguori Center in Regina Hall, 2300 Adams Ave., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; event starts at 6 p.m.

From the website:

“At the Town Hall to Vote Our Future, the Nuns on the Bus & Friends will engage participants in envisioning a Scranton where everyone — no matter what they look like or how much money they have — is able to thrive. Together, we’ll explore our values and visions for the Scranton community, share our dreams and stories, and look to the ways we can take action this election season to ensure that we are moving on a pathway toward that shared tomorrow.

“From Philadelphia to San Francisco, together we will lift up the freedoms that are essential for a flourishing, multiracial, multi-faith democracy and equip and mobilize everyone to exercise their right to vote — and make sure that their friends and family are voting too.

As Pope Francis says, ‘The only future worth building includes everyone.’

“Join us to Vote Our Future, so everyone thrives. No exceptions!”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.